The final week of the 2023 NFL regular season over, with the playoff races determined. The AFC East was the last piece of the playoff puzzle as the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 21-14, on Sunday night.
In the NFC, the NFC East and NFC South were up for grabs entering Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business, however, with a 9-0 win over the Panthers to clinch the South. The Dallas Cowboys sealed the East with a win over the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Bears.
Below is a breakdown of the final standings prior to the Bills-Dolphins game.
AFC playoff picture
|Seed
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|1
z-Ravens
13
4
0
.765
|2
y-Bills
11
6
0
.647
|3
|y-Chiefs
11
6
0
.647
|4
|y-Texans
10
7
0
.588
|5
|x-Browns
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|6
|x-Dolphins
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|7
|x-Steelers
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|8
|e-Bengals
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|9
|e-Jaguars
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|10
|e-Colts
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|11
|e-Raiders
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|12
|e-Broncos
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|13
|e-Jets
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|14
|e-Titans
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|15
|e-Chargers
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|16
|e-Patriots
|4
|13
|0
|.235
z-clinched home-field advantage
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division
e-eliminated
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: The Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have the first-round bye.
Miami Dolphins
What to know: Miami is the No. 6 seed in the AFC after losing to Buffalo for the AFC East title.
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title and are locked into the No. 3 seed.
Houston Texans
What to know: The Texans clinched the AFC South with the Jaguars' loss and are the No. 4 seed. They'll play host to the Browns in the wild card round.
Cleveland Browns
What to know: The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They'll travel to Houston and face the Texans in the wild card round.
Buffalo Bills
What to know: The Bills clinched the AFC East title -- and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: The Steelers clinched a playoff spot with the Jaguars' loss. Pittsburgh is the No. 7 seed.
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Titans. The Texans clinched the AFC South.
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: The Colts were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Texans.
NFC playoff picture
|Rank
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|1
z-49ers
12
5
0
.706
|2
|y-Cowboys
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|3
|y-Lions
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|4
9
8
0
.529
|5
|x-Eagles
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|6
|x-Rams
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|7
|x-Packers
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|8
|e-Seahawks
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|9
|e-Saints
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|10
|e-Vikings
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|11
|e-Bears
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|12
|e-Falcons
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|13
|e-Giants
|6
|11
|0
|.313
|14
|e-Commanders
|4
|13
|0
|.250
|15
|e-Cardinals
|4
|13
|0
|.250
|16
|e-Panthers
|2
|15
|0
|.118
z-clinched home-field advantage
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division
e-eliminated
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: The 49ers clinched home-field advantage in the NFC. They'll have the first-round bye.
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: The Cowboys clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 seed. They'll play the Packers in the wild card round.
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions clinched the NFC North and No. 3 seed. They'll play host to the Rams in the wild card round.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: The Buccaneers won the NFC South with their victory over the Panthers. They will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and play host to the Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: The Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the NFC. They'll travel to Tampa Bay and face the Buccaneers.
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They'll travel to Detroit to face the Lions.
Green Bay Packers
What to know: The Packers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Bears and will be the No. 7 seed. They'll travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys.
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints were eliminated from the playoffs.
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: The Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs.
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs.