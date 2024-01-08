The final week of the 2023 NFL regular season over, with the playoff races determined. The AFC East was the last piece of the playoff puzzle as the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 21-14, on Sunday night.

In the NFC, the NFC East and NFC South were up for grabs entering Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business, however, with a 9-0 win over the Panthers to clinch the South. The Dallas Cowboys sealed the East with a win over the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Bears.

Below is a breakdown of the final standings prior to the Bills-Dolphins game.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 z-Ravens 13 4 0 .765 2 y-Bills 11 6 0 .647 3 y-Chiefs 11 6 0 .647 4 y-Texans 10 7 0 .588 5 x-Browns 11 6 0 .647 6 x-Dolphins 11 6 0 .647 7 x-Steelers 10 7 0 .588 8 e-Bengals 9 8 0 .529 9 e-Jaguars 9 8 0 .529 10 e-Colts 9 8 0 .529

11 e-Raiders 8 9 0 .471 12 e-Broncos 8 9 0 .471 13 e-Jets 7 10 0 .412 14 e-Titans 6 11 0 .353 15 e-Chargers 5 12 0 .294 16 e-Patriots 4 13 0 .235

z-clinched home-field advantage

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

e-eliminated

What to know: The Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have the first-round bye.

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami is the No. 6 seed in the AFC after losing to Buffalo for the AFC East title.

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title and are locked into the No. 3 seed.

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans clinched the AFC South with the Jaguars' loss and are the No. 4 seed. They'll play host to the Browns in the wild card round.

What to know: The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They'll travel to Houston and face the Texans in the wild card round.

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills clinched the AFC East title -- and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers clinched a playoff spot with the Jaguars' loss. Pittsburgh is the No. 7 seed.

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Titans. The Texans clinched the AFC South.

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Texans.

NFC playoff picture

Rank Team W L T PCT 1 z-49ers 12 5 0 .706 2 y-Cowboys 12 5 0 .706 3 y-Lions 12 5 0 .706 4 y-Buccaneers 9 8 0 .529 5 x-Eagles 11 6 0 .647 6 x-Rams 10 7 0 .588 7 x-Packers 9 8 0 .529 8 e-Seahawks 9 8 0 .529 9 e-Saints 9 8 0 .529 10 e-Vikings

7 10 0 .412 11 e-Bears 7 10 0 .412 12 e-Falcons

7 10 0 .412 13 e-Giants 6 11 0 .313 14 e-Commanders 4 13 0 .250 15 e-Cardinals 4 13 0 .250 16 e-Panthers 2 15 0 .118

z-clinched home-field advantage

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

e-eliminated

What to know: The 49ers clinched home-field advantage in the NFC. They'll have the first-round bye.

What to know: The Cowboys clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 seed. They'll play the Packers in the wild card round.

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions clinched the NFC North and No. 3 seed. They'll play host to the Rams in the wild card round.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers won the NFC South with their victory over the Panthers. They will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and play host to the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the NFC. They'll travel to Tampa Bay and face the Buccaneers.

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They'll travel to Detroit to face the Lions.

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Bears and will be the No. 7 seed. They'll travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints were eliminated from the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs.