The final week of the 2023 NFL regular season is here, with the playoff races finally set to be determined. Four teams are in the hunt for the final two spots, but the Texans clinched one with their victory over the Colts on Saturday night (the Colts were eliminated with the loss). The AFC East is also up for grabs with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins squaring off for the division title on Sunday night.

In the NFC, the NFC East and NFC South were up for grabs entering the early games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business, however, with a 9-0 win over the Panthers to clinch the South. The Dallas Cowboys can seal the East with a win against the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bears.

Below, how each team can get into the playoffs will be explained. Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing as the 1 p.m. games have concluded.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 z-Ravens 13 4 0 .765 +203 2 x-Dolphins 11 5 0 .688 +112 3 y-Chiefs 10 6 0 .625 +76 4 y-Texans 10 7 0 .588 +24 5 x-Browns 11 6 0 .647 +34 6 x-Bills 10 6 0 .625 +133 7 x-Steelers 10 7 0 .588 -20 8 e-Bengals 9 8 0 .529 -18 9 e-Jaguars 9 8 0 .529 +6 10 e-Colts 9 8 0 .529

-19 11 e-Broncos 8 8 0 .500 -43

12 e-Raiders 7 9 0 .438 -12 13 e-Jets 7 10 0 .412 -87 14 e-Titans 6 11 0 .353 -62 15 e-Chargers 5 11 0 .333 -51 16 e-Patriots 4 13 0 .235 -130

z-clinched home-field advantage

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

e-eliminated

What to know: The Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have the first-round bye.

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami is the No. 2 seed in the AFC and plays Buffalo for the AFC East title, but have already clinched a playoff spot. The Dolphins are the No. 2 seed with a win and the No. 6 seed with a loss.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title and are locked into the No. 3 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans clinched the AFC South with the Jaguars' loss and the No. 4 seed. They'll play host to the Browns in the wild card round.

What to know: The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They'll face the Texans in the wild card round.

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills clinched a playoff spot with the Jaguars' loss to the Titans. A win over the Dolphins gives the Bills the AFC East title -- and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The Bills will be the No. 7 seed with a loss.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers clinched a playoff spot with the Jaguars' loss. Pittsburgh will get the No. 7 seed if the Bills beat the Dolphins and the No. 6 seed with a Dolphins win.

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Titans. The Texans clinched the AFC South.

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Texans.

NFC playoff picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 z-49ers 12 4 0 .773 +194 2 y-Lions 12 5 0 .706 +66 3 x-Cowboys 11 5 0 .688 +166 4 y-Buccaneers 9 8 0 .529 +23 5 x-Eagles 11 5 0 .688 +22 6 x-Rams 9 7 0 .563 +26 7 Saints 9 8 0 .529 +75 8 Packers 8 8 0 .500 +25 9 Seahawks 8 8 0 .500 -39 10 e-Bears

7 9 0 .438 -11 11 e-Vikings 7 10 0 .412 -18 12 e-Falcons

7 10 0 .412 -52 13 e-Giants 5 11 0 .313 -158 14 e-Commanders 4 12 0 .250 -161 15 e-Cardinals 4 12 0 .250 -124 16 e-Panthers 2 15 0 .118 -180

z-clinched home-field advantage

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

e-eliminated

What to know: The 49ers clinched home-field advantage in the NFC. They'll have the first-round bye.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams

What to know: The Cowboys clinch the NFC East with a win. If the Cowboys lose and Eagles win, Dallas will be the No. 5 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions clinched the NFC North. The Lions can be the No. 2 seed with a Cowboys loss and Eagles loss. They are the No. 3 seed with a Cowboys or Eagles win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers won the NFC South with their victory over the Panthers. They will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Philadelphia needs a win and a Dallas loss to win the NFC East. In that scenario, the Eagles get the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Giants

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the conference and have clinched a playoff berth. They seal the No. 6 seed with a win or Packers loss. They are the No. 7 seed with a loss and Packers win.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints can clinch a playoff spot (No. 7 seed) with a Packers loss and Seahawks loss. They are eliminated from the playoffs if the Packers or Seahawks win.

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bears. They are eliminated with a loss.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks need a win and Packers loss to make the playoffs. Seattle is eliminated with a loss or Green Bay win.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs.