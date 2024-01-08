baker.jpg
The final week of the 2023 NFL regular season is down to just one game, with the playoff races determined. The AFC East is the last piece of the playoff puzzle as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins square off for the division title on Sunday night. 

In the NFC, the NFC East and NFC South were up for grabs entering Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business, however, with a 9-0 win over the Panthers to clinch the South. The Dallas Cowboys sealed the East with a win over the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Bears.

Below is a breakdown of the final standings prior to the Bills-Dolphins game. 

AFC playoff picture

SeedTeamWLTPCT
1

z-Ravens

13

4

0

.765

2

x-Dolphins

11

5

0

.688

3y-Chiefs

11

6

0

.647

4y-Texans

10

7

0

.588

5x-Browns1160.647
6x-Bills1060.625
7x-Steelers1070.588
8e-Bengals980.529
9e-Jaguars980.529
10e-Colts980.529
11e-Broncos890.500
12e-Raiders890.500
13e-Jets7100.412
14e-Titans6110.353
15e-Chargers 5120.333
16e-Patriots4130.235

z-clinched home-field advantage
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division
e-eliminated

Baltimore Ravens 

What to know: The Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have the first-round bye.

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami is the No. 2 seed in the AFC and plays Buffalo for the AFC East title, but have already clinched a playoff spot. The Dolphins are the No. 2 seed with a win and the No. 6 seed with a loss. 

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills 

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title and are locked into the No. 3 seed.

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans clinched the AFC South with the Jaguars' loss and the No. 4 seed. They'll play host to the Browns in the wild card round.

Cleveland Browns 

What to know: The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They'll face the Texans in the wild card round.  

Buffalo Bills

What to know: The Bills clinched a playoff spot with the Jaguars' loss to the Titans. A win over the Dolphins gives the Bills the AFC East title -- and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The Bills will be the No. 7 seed with a loss. 

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers clinched a playoff spot with the Jaguars' loss. Pittsburgh will get the No. 7 seed if the Bills beat the Dolphins and the No. 6 seed with a Dolphins win.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Titans. The Texans clinched the AFC South.

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Texans. 

NFC playoff picture

RankTeamWLTPCT
1

z-49ers

12

5

0

.706

2y-Lions1250.706
3x-Cowboys1250.706
4

y-Buccaneers

9

8

0

.529

5x-Eagles1160.647
6x-Rams1070.588
7Packers980.529
8Saints980.529
9Seahawks980.529
10e-Bears
7100.412
11e-Vikings7100.412
12e-Falcons
7100.412
13e-Giants6110.313
14e-Cardinals4130.250
15e-Commanders4130.250
16e-Panthers2150.118

z-clinched home-field advantage
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division
e-eliminated

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: The 49ers clinched home-field advantage in the NFC. They'll have the first-round bye. 

Dallas Cowboys  

What to know: The Cowboys clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 seed.   

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions clinched the NFC North and No. 3 seed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers won the NFC South with their victory over the Panthers. They will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. 

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the NFC. 

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the conference.

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints were eliminated from the playoffs. 

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Bears. 

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: Seattle was eliminated. 

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs.