Devin Singletary wasn't expected to be a featured part of the Houston Texans offense entering the season. When he signed a one-year contract for less than $4 million, it was assumed he'd be the backup to Dameon Pierce, providing experience and depth alongside the second-year running back. However, the 26-year-old running back became the more efficient runner, averaging 4.2 yards per carry compared to Pierce's 2.9. With the Texans set to face the Browns, can you trust Singletary in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks against a Cleveland defense allowing a league-low 270.2 yards per game?

With only two games as a part of Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend slate, how can NFL daily Fantasy football players create variance in their NFL DFS strategy? Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns, but after missing the final two games of the season with a knee/ankle injury, is he worth the hefty price tag to include in NFL DFS picks? Are there cheaper running backs that can provide value from Saturday's NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl champion is no stranger to the pressures of playing in the postseason and threw seven touchdowns compared to no interceptions in leading Kansas City to win Super Bowl LVII last year. He's averaging 291.7 passing yards per game over 14 career playoff games with 35 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

Even in one of the worst statistical seasons of Mahomes' six seasons as a starter, he was sixth in the NFL in passing yards (4,183) and eighth in passing touchdowns (27). Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns last year in an MVP season. The Chiefs play a banged-up Miami defense that will be without at least four starters. Mahomes and coach Andy Reid will certainly scheme up ways to expose the Miami reserves forced to take on a larger role. Mahomes passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 win over Miami in Germany earlier in the year and McClure forecasts a strong performance on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans receiver Nico Collins. The third-year receiver has more receptions (80), yards (1,297) and touchdowns (eight) this year than his first two seasons combined. He led Houston in all three categories as it didn't take long for him and C.J. Stroud to form one of the best connections in the NFL. Collins has a 73.4% catch rate, the eighth-best for receivers in the NFL this season, including hauling in 16 receptions on 17 targets over the last two contests.

Collins had nine receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown and he and Stroud have been playing some of their best football together in recent weeks. Outside of a 30-6 loss to the Jets on a rainy afternoon when nothing was working well for the Houston offense, Collins is averaging 142.5 yards per game over his last four contests playing alongside Stroud. He has two games of at least 190 yards during that span and is in line for heavy usage yet again on Saturday. Collins is averaging 9.8 targets per game over his last five games with Stroud and McClure expects another productive performance from the 24-year-old receiver on Saturday. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.