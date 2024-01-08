NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024 kicks off with the Houston Texans (10-7) hosting the Cleveland Browns (11-6) at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) hosting the Miami Dolphins (11-6) at 8 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is filled with top options like Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Amari Cooper for NFL DFS lineups. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) missed last week, so they'll be NFL DFS injuries to monitor when forming a Super Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS strategy.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco threw for at least 300 yards in four of his five starts with the Browns, so how confident can you feel about using the 28-year-old quarterback or other Cleveland options when forming NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a professional DFS player who uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time NFL MVP threw for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions this year. He was sixth in the NFL in yards and eighth in touchdowns, despite this arguably being his worst statistical year over six seasons as a starter. That just goes to show how even in a "down" year, Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL and always a strong option for NFL DFS lineups.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, averaging 234.3 passing yards per game with seven total touchdowns and no interceptions over three playoff contests last year. The two-time Super Bowl champion has ample postseason experience and is averaging 291.7 passing yards per game with 35 touchdown passes over 14 career playoff games. Mahomes is averaging 293.8 passing yards with 13 touchdowns compared to one interception over his first postseason game of each playoff run of the last four years, including throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns against the Texans in a 51-31 win in January 2020.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans receiver Nico Collins. The 24-year-old receiver had a huge performance in a must-win game for the Texans last week, hauling in nine receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown in a 23-19 victory over the Colts. Collins had seven receptions for 80 yards the week before in a 26-3 win over the Titans.

He led the Texans in receptions (80), receiving yards (1,297) and touchdowns (eight) and has seemed to form a strong chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud. Collins is averaging 142.5 yards per game over the last four games started by Stroud. Houston was without receivers Noah Brown (back) and Robert Woods (hip) last week and even if they can return for Saturday, they likely won't be 100%, which signals another huge target share for Collins. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

