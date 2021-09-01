With the 2021 preseason officially in the books, NFL teams have begun making their final roster cuts in advance of the regular season. Each team must have their rosters trimmed from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Many teams have already begun the process of whittling down their roster; the Lions made headlines Monday with the release of receiver and former first-round pick Breshad Perriman. Here's a rundown of roster moves teams have already started making. We've also included our projected depth charts. The following depth charts will be updated once teams reveal their first depth chart for the 2021 season. Be sure to also check out our list of players who were waived prior to Tuesday's deadline.

