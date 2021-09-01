Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Football Team
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

With the 2021 preseason officially in the books, NFL teams have begun making their final roster cuts in advance of the regular season. Each team must have their rosters trimmed from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Many teams have already begun the process of whittling down their roster; the Lions made headlines Monday with the release of receiver and former first-round pick Breshad Perriman. Here's a rundown of roster moves teams have already started making. We've also included our projected depth charts. The following depth charts will be updated once teams reveal their first depth chart for the 2021 season. Be sure to also check out our list of players who were waived prior to Tuesday's deadline.

Craving even more NFL coverage focusing on previews, recaps, news and analysis? Listen below and follow the Pick Six podcast for a daily dose of everything you need to follow pro football.

Arizona Cardinals: Depth chart, projected starters

Atlanta Falcons: Depth chart, projected starters

Carolina Panthers: Depth chart, projected starters 

Cleveland Browns: Depth chart, projected starters 

Dallas Cowboys: Depth chart, projected starters

Denver Broncos: Depth chart, projected starters

Detroit Lions: Depth chart, projected starters

Houston Texans: Depth chart, projected starters

Jacksonville Jaguars: Depth chart, projected starters

Kansas City Chiefs: Depth chart, projected starters 

Los Angeles Chargers: Depth chart, projected starters

Minnesota Vikings: Depth chart, projected starters

New England PatriotsDepth chart, projected starters

New York Jets: Depth chart, projected starters

Philadelphia Eagles: Depth chart, projected starters

Pittsburgh SteelersDepth chart, projected starters

San Francisco 49ers: Depth chart, projected starters 

Seattle Seahawks: Depth chart, projected starters

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Depth chart, projected starters 