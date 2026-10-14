With protests on their third week in Paris and an NFL game scheduled to take place in the city in just 11 days, growing concern over fan and player safety has left some wondering if the league will alter any of its plans. But the NFL said on Wednesday that the game will go on as scheduled, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints meeting on Oct. 25 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, located just north of Paris.

"We're excited for the first-ever regular season game in Paris, and preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France on October 25," the NFL said in a statement, via ESPN. "As we do for every NFL game, including our international games, we work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We look forward to welcoming fans to Paris later this month."

The social unrest stems from demands for the government to change multiple aspects of the education system. Protestors are asking the government to address under-resourced schools, poor conditions and teacher shortages. Students say the schools are falling apart and rats are in the buildings.

The protests have sparked violence, with authorities using tear gas, stun grenades and various other means to attempt to stop the crowds. Protestors have reportedly set fires and caused damage. Police detained over 5,000 people in connection with protests, according to CBS News.

Local officials say they are investigating both the protests and the police response.

The French government is currently in a "political deadlock" as they approach the presidential elections in the spring. They have not responded to protestors with any plans or solutions for their complaints and demands.

If the situation in Paris escalates, the NFL could reconsider its stance, but right now, it is sticking with its original plan. The NFL has changed game locations in the past due to extreme weather or field conditions.

The Saints are considered the home team for the game, and their only listed event for the day in New Orleans is a private event where youth and amateur sports teams have the chance to play inside the stadium. It is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time, so if needed, the game could seemingly be played at Caesar's Superdome. But that seems unlikely at the moment.

If the game does go on as planned, it will mark the first-ever NFL game played in France.

This will be the second straight year the Steelers play a game outside the United States, having played in Dublin last season against the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints last played an international game in 2022, visiting London to face the Vikings.