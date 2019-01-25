NFL admits second flag should have been thrown on key Rams-Saints play with new $26K fine of Robey-Coleman
The league knows the officials did a lot of stuff wrong on the play and is sort of admitting it
The NFL has yet to say anything about the lack of a pass interference call on Nickell Robey-Coleman and it's making lots of people very angry. Amidst a government shutdown early Friday, there was a Louisiana senator on the floor of a government building with blown-up editions of New Orleans newspapers complaining about the call.
Good news, everyone: the NFL sent a message. Bad news, everyone: they only did so by fining Robey-Coleman and they didn't even fine him for the pass interference portion of the program.
Worse news, everyone: the NFL's message means two flags should have been thrown when the Saints got jobbed, because Robey-Coleman was fined more than $26K for a helmet-to-helmet hit.
So, yeah, the problem here is that the NFL isn't just admitting that it screwed up by not flagging Robey-Coleman for defensive pass interference. The NFL did admit that in a phone call with Sean Payton after the game, saying they "blew it," according to the Saints coach. Per Schefter, Payton has spoken to multiple members of multiple NFL offices, all of whom told him that the game got screwed up. Additionally, Saints owner Gayle Benson, who issued a scathing statement about the officiating, has spoken to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
It's possible Goodell is waiting until his mid-week press conference during the Super Bowl to actually say something about the situation. That seems shortsighted, but it wouldn't be unusual for how the NFL approaches such matters.
There's actually a rule in place whereby Goodell could completely overturn the outcome of the game and name the Saints winners. That's what New Orleans fans want to happen. Spoiler: it won't, but the NFL could come out and provide some clarity here or at least just say "we're sorry."
Any kind of statement would go a long way, although the "duck and cover" PR strategy has long proven effective -- or at least popular -- for the league in these matters. It's not like people are going to skip the Super Bowl over a pass interference call against the Saints.
Just for an extra kick in the pants to Saints fans: there could have been a flag for a defenseless receiver on the play as well, but nothing was thrown. Maybe the NFL should admit that next, just to really spice things up.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots vs. Rams odds, picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Los Angeles Rams.
-
U.S. senator calls out NFL on blown call
Is this what a government shutdown looks like?
-
Vinatieri to return for 24th NFL season
Vinatieri will be kicking at 46 years old
-
Looking ahead to Super Bowl matchup
Brady Quinn and Will Brinson break down the upcoming Super Bowl
-
NFL DFS: DraftKings Super Bowl lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Texans tried to deal high pick for Hoyer
Cleveland could have gotten a pretty nice price for its quarterback at the time