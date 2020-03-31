NFL agent has message after losing both parents to COVID-19: 'Hopefully, this can be a catalyst for a change'

The parents of NFL agent Buddy Baker died Sunday due to complications experienced from contracting the coronavirus, according to a video Baker posted on social media Tuesday. Baker's notable clients in the league include Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks, Patrick Ricard of the Baltimore Ravens, Sheldon Rankins of the New Orleans Saints and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Redskins, among others.

The video itself is a heartfelt message from the agent pleading with the public to start making changes to their daily lives to limit the spread of this viral respiratory disease. Baker says that his parents were in perfect health just a couple of weeks ago, but ultimately died six minutes apart.

"We live in a world of 'it can't happen to me,' 'it can't happen to us,' ' can't happen to my family,'" Baker said. "Well, it happened to us.

"We'd like to take this time to make people start thinking about making a change. While the CDC and all the regulatory bodies make suggestions of what we should do, I'm not sure everyone really understands the importance of it. Hopefully, this can be a catalyst for a change."

Baker then goes on to remind viewers to practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands, both suggestions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made. He hopes to turn this personal tragedy into something that can make an impact on others.

Andrew "Buddy" Baker is the President/CEO of Exclusive Sports Group, which he founded in 2008. CBS News reports that the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed China's on Tuesday with 3,700 dying because of the disease.