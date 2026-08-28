There were 11 NFL offensive players whose stellar performance earned them inclusion on the Associated Press' All-Pro teams for the first time last season. That's nearly half of the prior year's first and second teams that were turned over.

With that in mind, CBS Sports explores which offensive players may be next to blossom and reach All-Pro status:

QB: Caleb Williams (Bears)

Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have yet to make an All-Pro appearance, so those are options for this category, but also not in the spirit of the exercise. The intended purpose is to project a player who has yet to reach his peak.

Caleb Williams' first season under head coach Ben Johnson was fruitful, but the encore should be even better if his offensive line protection holds up. Williams has a better understanding of the offense and has had more time to develop relationships with primary pass catchers Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland.

The key for the USC product will be finding consistency while maintaining the ability to make downfield plays late in the down of which others are incapable.

Six of the nine quarterbacks who were named All-Pros over the past five years were first-round picks. Williams was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2026 CBS Sports NFL All-Breakout Team: Caleb Williams, two other Bears headline rising stars on offense Zachary Pereles

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions)

Jahmyr Gibbs is the running back most likely to be named an All-Pro who has not already been so. Although the team signed Isiah Pacheco in free agency, the trade of veteran David Montgomery feels like Gibbs taking ownership of the role in the Motor City.

The franchise is hoping the arrival of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can re-instill some of the magic that departed with Johnson. Gibbs has accounted for 1,800-plus all-purpose yards in each of the past two years.

A candle is still lit for Ashton Jeanty, and while the trio of Quinshon Judkins, Breece Hall and De'Von Achane have battled injuries, they are more than capable of ascending to this level. As you're reading this, Arizona's Jeremiyah Love is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but he has three-down capabilities, and Arizona is clearly content giving him the bulk of the carries.

Feature backs may be returning to the NFL. There have been at least a dozen 1,000-yard rushers in each of the past four seasons. There had been only two such seasons dating back to 2015. Of the nine running backs named All-Pros over the past five years, eight were taken in the first or second round; Kyren Williams (Rams), a fifth-round pick, was the exception.

WR: Drake London (Falcons)

The only 6-foot-4 All-Pro receiver over the past five years was Tampa Bay's Mike Evans. Drake London would buck that trend.

The former USC Trojan is entering his first season with Kevin Stefanski as head coach. Aside from tight end Kyle Pitts and London, Atlanta's pass catchers are Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and third-round pick Zachariah Branch.

If London puts together a full season -- as opposed to the five games he missed last season -- then he may finish closer to the 158 targets he accumulated in 2024; in that season, he finished fourth in receiving yards.

Thirteen of 17 All-Pro receivers have been taken in the top 100. When exploring the four who were not (Stefon Diggs, Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown), two likely would have been taken earlier if not for off-field concerns (Hill) and injuries (Nacua).

The Texans' Nico Collins and the Giants' Malik Nabers are a few others who fit the mold of a first-time All-Pro.

TE: Colston Loveland (Bears)

There is one less mouth to feed in Chicago's offense with DJ Moore traded to Buffalo, but wide receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze may eat away at a portion of those newfound targets.

Colston Loveland tallied 58 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdowns last season. Will new opportunities lead to the requisite statistics for him to ascend to All-Pro status?

Green Bay's Tucker Kraft, Cleveland's Harold Fannin Jr. and Indianapolis' Tyler Warren are also worth consideration for the list. San Francisco's George Kittle is the only All-Pro tight end over the past five years to be drafted outside of the top 100.

OT: Joe Alt (Chargers)

Joe Alt drew Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration after the 2024 season but was limited to six games as a sophomore due to injury. If he can put together a full season, then he has the athletic and physical potential to earn postseason accolades. A healthy Rashawn Slater would also go a long way towards bringing stability to the unit.

Alt had fewer penalties, pressures and sacks allowed per game last season before getting injured. His 1.1% beaten rate, according to TruMedia, was fourth-best among linemen with at least 150 pass blocking snaps.

Offensive tackle remains a premium position in the NFL. Of the 10 to be named an All-Pros over the past five years, nine were drafted in the first round and six were taken with top-10 picks. The exception was Jordan Mailata for a variety of reasons. Prior to being taken in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mailata had only played rugby.

Alt, meanwhile, was the No. 5 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

OG: Peter Skoronski (Titans)

Peter Skoronski has gotten better in each of his three NFL seasons despite not having much talent or consistency on either side of him. In 2025, TruMedia credited him with two sacks allowed. Tennessee rewarded him with a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith would be another candidate, and it would not come as a surprise if Ravens rookie Olaivavega Ioane were on the radar next season.

Over the past five years, Houston's Wyatt Teller is the only All-Pro offensive guard to be taken outside of the top 10, and he'll graduate from that list following the 2026 season unless he makes the All-Pro team again.

C: Tyler Linderbaum (Raiders)

If Las Vegas' offense shows significant improvement this season, Tyler Linderbaum will be viewed as one of the catalysts for change. He is a light, mobile center who may jumpstart Jeanty's return to prominence in 2025.

Steelers center Zach Frazier is an ascending player who will gradually earn more league-wide notoriety.

Only four undrafted free agents have been named All-Pros over the past five years, and Miami's Aaron Brewer is the only one on the offensive side of the ball. Of the five centers to be named All-Pros during that timeframe, three were taken in the fifth round or later. This is the biggest example of a position where teams may be able to identify value later in the draft.