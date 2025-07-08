The first Super Bowl played in the 21st century foreshadowed the excitement to come in the NFL over the next 25 years. Inspired by the play of a former arena league star/grocery store clerk named Kurt Warner, the Cinderella St. Louis Rams outlasted the Tennessee Titans in one of the greatest Super Bowls ever.

Two years later, Warner and the Rams were upset in another epic Super Bowl by Tom Brady and the Patriots, who would go onto enjoy a historic run of success that included six Super Bowl wins and three other trips to the big game.

While history will most remember Brady's Patriots, the first 25 years of pro football in the 21st century included many other notable teams and individuals, specifically Peyton Manning and his mastery of the quarterback position and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' recent run of success. Specifically, the first 25 years of NFL football in the 21st century will largely be remembered as the continued evolution of the passing game that included several prolific contributions from quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends alike.

Indeed, offense largely ruled the NFL game during the past 25 years, which is what made the task of creating an All-Quarter Century Offensive Team a rather daunting one. When creating the list, it came down to picking the players who made the most impact over the past quarter century. Only the best of the best were included, with many notable players being left on the cutting room floor.

** Denotes players currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Quarterbacks (3)

Starter

Reserves

The inclusions of Brady and Manning on this list were no-brainers. Brady, the 199th overall pick in the first draft conducted in the 21st century, enjoyed an unparalleled career that included seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVPs. Brady is also first all-time in career passing yards and touchdown passes. Part of his legend was his longevity: he won three Super Bowls in his twenties, two in his thirties and his final two after turning 40.

Brady is largely considered the "GOAT," but Manning also belongs in any conversation about the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks. No one has won more league MVPs than Manning's five. He is also the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with multiple teams. He was at the peak of his powers when the Colts won Super Bowl XL. Nine years later, despite his obvious physical decline, Manning still had enough left in the tank to help lead the Broncos to a title. Both of those titles came at the expense of Brady, who was just 1-3 against Manning-led teams in conference championship games.

The third quarterback spot came down to Mahomes and Rodgers. Really, it came down to Mahomes having three Super Bowl wins to Rodgers' one, along with the fact that Mahomes has played in four more Super Bowls than Rodgers. Both quarterbacks are generational talents who also belong in any Mount Rushmore conversation.

Honorable mention

Running backs (3)

Starter

LaDainian Tomlinson**

Reserves

As far as running backs are concerned, it doesn't get much better than this trio, starting with Tomlinson, the godfather of fantasy football. Tomlinson, whose career started around the time fantasy football started to take off, piled up yards and touchdowns at a frenzied pace. During his prime, Tomlinson averaged 1,827 total yards and 18 touchdowns. He was the second running back to catch at least 100 passes in a season. His 31 total touchdowns in 2006 is an NFL record. His 145 career rushing touchdowns is No. 2 all-time.

While not as versatile as Tomlinson, Peterson was just as dominant during his prime. He won three rushing titles during his career and in 2012 won league MVP (the last RB to win the award) after rushing for 2,097 yards, the second-highest single season total in NFL history. Peterson is fifth on the NFL's all-time career rushing list.

While running has taken a backseat in today's NFL, the league nonetheless had some elite backs over the past 25 years. Frank Gore -- who is No. 3 on the career rushing list -- didn't make the cut, along with former Seahawks bulldozer Marshawn Lynch and former Eagles playmaker LeSean McCoy.

It was tough excluding Gore, but Henry is more than deserving of his spot on the list. The current Baltimore Raven is the first player with at least three seasons of at least 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. He ran for more 2,000 yards in 2020, and his 1,921 yards last year is the most ever for a player over the age of 30. Henry's future spot on Canton, Ohio, is already secure.

Honorable mention

Frank Gore (RB)



Edgerrin James (RB)**

Fullback (1)

Juszczyk has kept the fullback position alive while showcasing the reasons why it can still add value to an offense. A Pro Bowler each of the past nine years, Juszczyk has been a valuable contributor on two NFC champion teams in San Francisco. Along with being an excellent blocker, Juszczyk can virtually play any skill position.

Receivers (6)

Starters

Randy Moss**



Marvin Harrison**



Larry Fitzgerald



Reserves

It was hard to make this list as a running back, but even harder to make it as a receiver. Moss and Calvin Johnson were first-ballot Hall of Famers, while Harrison inexplicably wasn't despite being one of the most productive players the game has ever seen.

Many feel Moss is the only receiver who comes close to challenging Rice as the greatest to ever play the position. Moss was an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses but a dream for quarterbacks who had the privilege of playing with him. Like Moss,

Calvin Johnson (appropriately nicknamed "Megatron") possessed otherworldly talent that led to him breaking Rice's NFL record for receiving yards in a single season in 2012 and eventually becoming the second-youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Owens was a first-ballot talent, but his less than stellar relationship with the media led to him waiting a few years before he rightfully got his gold jacket and bronze bust.

The greatest offensive player in Texans history, Andre Johnson was recently chosen for the Hall of Fame ahead of several of his deserving contemporaries that included Torry Holt, Hines Ward, Steve Smith Sr. and Reggie Wayne.

Fitzgerald, the longtime Arizona Cardinals great who nearly wiled the franchise to its first title back in 2008, will join the fellow receivers on this list in the Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible in 2026.

Honorable mention

Offensive line (9)

Starters

Reserves

Kevin Mawae (C)**



Jonathan Ogden (T)**



Steve Hutchinson (G)**



Trent Williams (T)



Often the most overlooked players on the field, these offensive linemen get their just due on this list. Of the nine linemen selected, five already have gold jackets, and the other four undoubtedly will whenever they are eligible.

In the starting lineup, you have arguably the greatest left tackle in history in Thomas, who played in a record 10,363 consecutive snaps during his 11-year career with the Browns. Johnson, the other tackle, was named to his sixth Pro Bowl last year after helping Saquon Barkley break Terrell Davis' record for the most total rushing yards in a single season.

The starting center position is manned by Kelce, a first-team All-Pro in four of his final five seasons with the Eagles. Speaking of All-Pros, Martin's seven All-Pro nods is the most by any offensive player in Cowboys history. Faneca, the other starting guard, was a six-time All-Pro whose crushing block in Super Bowl XL helped spring Willie Parker for a 75-yard touchdown run, the longest run in Super Bowl history.

Our list of reserve linemen are pretty formidable, too. The only non Hall of Famer of the bunch is Williams, who will undoubtedly get inducted at some point after his career is over. The soon-to-be 37-year-old Williams seemingly gets better with age; he's been a first-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons.

Honorable mention

Tight ends (3)

Starter

Tony Gonzalez**



Reserves

Gonzalez helped break the tie between Kelce and Gronkowski, whose careers are nearly identical in terms of success, production and the impact both had on their teams. The Kelce-Gronkowski debate is compelling, but it's safe to say that both take a backseat to Gonzalez, the all-time leader at the position in terms of Pro Bowls (14), All-Pros (11), receptions (1,327) and yards (15,127) who is also second in touchdown receptions (111).

A Super Bowl win was the one thing missing from Gonzalez's glittering career. That isn't the case for the other two tight ends on our list. Kelce has won three Super Bowls while being a key cog in Kansas City's dynasty. Gronkowksi won three Super Bowls -- three with the Patriots and a fourth after reuniting with Brady in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski was also considered a better blocker than the other two players on this list.

Honorable mentions