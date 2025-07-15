While there have been several historically good NFL teams over the decades, perhaps none is better than our recently-compiled roster comprised of the greatest players from the last quarter-century.

This is a fictional team, so calling it the greatest roster ever assembled is obviously hyperbole. But just imagine for a second if such a team could exist. Would they ever lose a game, much less yield a single point? While we'll never know for sure, it's hard to fathom any other team from any other era defeating a roster filled with the NFL's best players from 2000-25 and quarterbacked by Tom Brady, who is largely considered to be the greatest of all-time.

What truly makes this roster stand out is when you consider the many greats that weren't able to make the cut. That list of players was so great that an Honorable Mention was created so that those players could receive some level of recognition.

When creating the list, it came down to picking the players who made the most impact over the past quarter century. Only the best of the best made the cut.

** Denotes players currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Offense

Honorable mentions

Quarterbacks (3)

Starter

Reserves

The inclusions of Brady and Manning on this list were obviously no-brainers. Brady, the 199th overall pick in the first draft conducted in the 21st century, enjoyed an unparalleled career that included seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVPs. Brady is also first all-time in career passing yards and touchdown passes. Part of his legend is his longevity; he won three Super Bowls in his twenties, two in his thirties and his final two after turning 40.

Brady is largely considered the "GOAT," but Manning also belongs in any conversation discussing the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks. No one has won more league MVPs than Manning's five. He is also the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with multiple teams. He was at the peak of his powers when the Colts won Super Bowl XL. Nine years later, despite his obvious physical decline, Manning still had enough left in the tank to help lead the Broncos to a title. Both of those titles came at the expense of Brady, who was just 1-3 against Manning-led teams in conference championship games.

The third quarterback spot came down to Mahomes and Rodgers. Really, it came down to Mahomes' having three Super Bowl wins to Rodgers' one, along with the fact that Mahomes has played in four more Super Bowls than Rodgers. Both quarterbacks are generational talents who also belong in any Mount Rushmore conversation.

Running backs (3)

Starter

LaDainian Tomlinson**



Reserves

As far as running backs are concerned, it doesn't get much better than this trio, starting with Tomlinson, the godfather of fantasy football. Tomlinson, whose career started around the time fantasy football started to take off, piled up yards and touchdowns at a frenzied pace. During his prime, Tomlinson averaged 1,827 total yards and 18 touchdowns. He was the second running back to catch at least 100 passes in a season. His 31 total touchdowns in 2006 is an NFL record. His 145 career rushing touchdowns is No. 2 all-time.

While not as versatile as Tomlinson, Peterson was just as dominant during his prime. He won three rushing titles during his career and in 2012 won league MVP (the last RB to win the award) after rushing for 2,097 yards, the second-highest single season total in NFL history. Peterson is fifth on the NFL's all-time career rushing list.

While running has taken a backseat in today's NFL, the league nonetheless had some elite backs over the past 25 years. Frank Gore -- who is No. 3 on the career rushing list -- didn't make the cut, along with former Seahawks bulldozer Marshawn Lynch and former Eagles playmaker LeSean McCoy.

It was tough excluding Gore, but Henry is more than deserving of his spot on the list. The current Baltimore Raven is the first player with three seasons of at least 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. He ran for over 2,000 yards in 2020, and his 1,921 yards last year is the most ever for a player over the age of 30. Henry's future spot in Canton, Ohio is already secure.

Fullback (1)

Juszczyk has kept the fullback position alive while showcasing the reasons why it can still add value to an offense. A Pro Bowler each of the past nine years, Juszczyk has been a valuable contributor on two NFC champion teams in San Francisco. Along with being an excellent blocker, Juszczyk can virtually play any skill position.

Receivers (6)

Starters

Randy Moss**



Marvin Harrison**



Larry Fitzgerald



Reserves

It was hard to make this list as a running back, but even harder to make it as a receiver. Moss and Calvin Johnson were first-ballot Hall of Famers, while Harrison inexplicably wasn't despite being one of the most productive players the game has ever seen. Owens was a first-ballot talent, but his less than stellar relationship with the media led to him waiting a few years before he rightfully got his gold jacket and bronze bust.

The greatest offensive player in Texans history, Andre Johnson was recently chosen for the Hall of Fame ahead of several of his deserving contemporaries that includes Torry Holt, Hines Ward, Steve Smith Sr. and Reggie Wayne. Many feel that Moss is the only receiver that comes close to challenging Rice as the greatest to ever play the position. Moss was an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses but a dream for quarterbacks who had the privilege of playing with him.

Like Moss, Calvin Johnson (appropriately nicknamed "Megatron") possessed otherworldly talent that led to him breaking Rice's NFL record for receiving yards in a single season in 2012 and eventually becoming the second-youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame. Fitzgerald, the longtime Arizona Cardinals great who nearly willed the franchise to their first title back in 2008, will join the fellow receivers on this list in the Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible in 2026.

Offensive line (9)

Starters

Reserves

Kevin Mawae (C)**



Jonathan Ogden (T)**



Steve Hutchinson (G)**



Trent Williams (T)



Often the most overlooked players on the field, these offensive linemen get their just due on this list. Of the nine linemen selected, five already have gold jackets, and the other four undoubtedly will whenever they are eligible.

In the starting lineup, you have arguably the greatest left tackle in history in Thomas, who played in a record 10,363 consecutive snaps during his 11-year career with the Browns. Johnson, the other tackle, was named to his sixth Pro Bowl last year after helping Saquon Barkley break Terrell Davis' record for the most total rushing yards (regular and postseason) in a single season.

The starting center position is manned by Kelce, a first-team All-Pro in four of his final five seasons with the Eagles. Speaking of All-Pros, Martin's seven All-Pro nods is the most by any offensive player in Cowboys history. Faneca, the other starting guard, was a six-time All-Pro whose crushing block in Super Bowl XL helped spring Willie Parker for a 75-yard touchdown run, the longest run in Super Bowl history.

Our list of reserve linemen are pretty formidable, too. The only non-Hall of Famer of the bunch is Williams, who will undoubtedly get inducted at some point after his career is over. The soon-to-be 37-year-old Williams seemingly gets better with age; he's tabbed as a first-team All-Pro each of the last three years.

Tight ends (3)

Starter

Tony Gonzalez**



Reserves

Gonzalez helped break the tie between Kelce and Gronkowski, whose careers are nearly identical in terms of success, production and the impact both had on their teams. The Kelce-Gronkowski debate is compelling, but it's safe to say that both take a backseat to Gonzalez, the all-time leader at the position in terms of Pro Bowls (14), All-Pros (11), receptions (1,327), yards (15,127) and is second in touchdown receptions (111).

A Super Bowl win was the one thing missing from Gonzalez's glittering career. That wasn't been the case for the other two tight ends on our list. Kelce has won three Super Bowls while being a key cog in Kansas City's dynasty. Gronkowski won four Super Bowls; three with the Patriots and a fourth after reuniting with Brady in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski was also considered a better blocker than the other two players on this list.

Defense

Honorable mentions

Defensive line (8)

Starters

J.J. Watt (DE)



Aaron Donald (DT)



Warren Sapp (DT)**



Jason Taylor (DE)**



Reserves

Myles Garrett (DE)



Michael Strahan (DE)**



Richard Seymour (DE/DT)**



Haloti Ngata (NT/DT/DE)

Our starting lineup consists of two of the only three players in NFL history to win Defensive Player of the Year three times in Watt and Donald. A five-time All-Pro, the menacing Watt led the NFL in sacks twice and tackles for loss on three occasions. Donald took the baton from fellow former DPOY winner Sapp as the greatest defensive tackle in the game. The über athletic Taylor won DPOY honors in 2006 after filling the stat sheet with 13.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and two interception returns for scores. His six career fumble returns for scores is an NFL record.

Our formidable list of reserves includes Seymour, whose pressure of Kurt Warner set up Ty Law's big pick-six in the Patriots' historic upset of the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Ngata, a key member of the Ravens' second Super Bowl-winning team, largely made the cut based on his versatility and ability to play nose tackle. Strahan made the cut largely because of his historic 2001 season that saw him record a league single season record 21.5 sacks. Garrett (the 2023 DPOY winner) made it because of his pass rushing prowess along with his ability to move around the line of scrimmage.

Linebackers (9)

Starters

T.J. Watt (LOLB)



Ray Lewis (ILB)**



Derrick Brooks (ILB)**



DeMarcus Ware (ROLB)**



Reserves

Does it get much better than this? For our starters, we've got two all-time sack machines at OLB in Watt (who tied Strahan's single-game sack record during his DPOY season in 2021) and Ware, who starred for the Cowboys for over a decade before partnering up with Miller to help the Broncos capture Super Bowl 50. At inside linebacker, we've got two players who were the cornerstones to two iconic defenses. Lewis won Super Bowl MVP following the Ravens blowout win over the Giants. Brooks capped off the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over the Raiders two years later with his 44-yard pick-six.

Miller (the MVP of Super Bowl 50) is part of an accomplished group of players who made the cut as reserves. At 34, Mack is still going strong after he was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl last year. Urlacher was the face of a formidable Bears defense that played in a Super Bowl. Kuechly carved out a Hall of Fame worthy career (he won DROY and DPOY) despite playing only eight years.

By far, the toughest decision during the making of this roster was picking Wagner over Willis, a Hall of Famer who made five All-Pros and seven Pro Bowls during his eight-year career. Ultimately, Wagner's longevity and impact on the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks' defense gave him the nod.

Cornerbacks (4)

Starters

Charles Woodson**



Darrelle Revis**



Reserves

Champ Bailey**



Ronde Barber**



This may have been the hardest position to make when you consider that one Hall of Famer (Law) and two possible future Hall of Famers (Peterson and Sherman) had to settle for honorable mention. As good as those players were, they weren't able to top the careers of the four corners who ultimately did make the cut.

Woodson, the 2009 DPOY, is tied for fifth on the career list with 65 interceptions. Revis was so good that he had an island named after him. Surprisingly, Revis never won DPOY despite being considered the best cornerback in the game for a good portion of his career.

Bailey, a 12-time Pro Bowler, broke up an NFL record 203 passes in addition to picking off 52 passes. Barber led the NFL in picks in 2001, but his most memorable interception took place a year later when he had a 92-yard pick-six that clinched Tampa Bay's win over Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

Safety (4)

Starters

Ed Reed (FS)**



Troy Polamalu (SS)**



Reserves

Brian Dawkins (FS)**



John Lynch (FS/SS)**



As far as dynamic duos are concerned, it doesn't get better than what we have at starting safety with Reed and Polamalu. Reed, the 2004 DPOY, is widely considered the greatest free safety in NFL history (just ask Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick). Polamalu, the 2010 DPOY, was a Tasmanian devil who made the unbelievable look routine, like his pick-six that lifted the Steelers past Reed's Ravens in the 2008 AFC Championship game.

The hard-hitting Dawkins enjoyed an incredibly long career that he capped off with a ninth Pro Bowl selection at the age of 38. Lynch, the fourth member of the Buccaneers' early 2000s defense to make the cut, shined at both safety positions during his Hall of Fame career.

Special Teams

Vinatieri has booted two-game winning kicks in Super Bowls, but his best kicks occurred during the Patriots' win over the Raiders in the 2001 divisional round. Despite playing in a blizzard, Vinatieri kicked the game-tying and game-winning field goals while helping the Patriots get their first playoff win of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. Vinatieri won three Super Bowls with New England and a fourth Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006.

How good was Lechler? He's actually the highest-rated punter in NFL history according to Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame monitor. The second-ranked player on the list, Ray Guy, is the only punter currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Cox, 39, is heading into his 16th NFL season. A five-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2020, Cox was a member of the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl team.