Alternate helmets have become trendy in the NFL since the league lifted the one-shell rule in 2022, allowing teams to have a second shell to pair with alternate uniforms. Since the rule was lifted, 24 of the 32 teams have debuted alternate helmets in the three seasons since -- with eight remaining abstinent from the program.

That will change in 2025, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers will debut alternate helmets this summer (per SportsLogos.net). Both franchises haven't had alternate helmets since the one-shell rule was lifted. The Steelers and Chargers once had alternate helmets before the one-shell rule was implemented in 2013, but haven't debuted alternates since.

In addition to the Steelers and Chargers, the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, and New Orleans Saints will be debuting new alternate helmets in 2025. Since teams are allowed to have a second alternate helmet (which was approved last season). these designs could be new helmets in addition to their first alternates.

The Browns currently have a white alternate helmet to pair with their 1946 throwback uniforms, while the Saints have a black alternate helmet to pair with their "Color Rush'' uniform that pays homage to their 1967 uniform (when New Orleans was an expansion franchise). The Commanders have a black alternate helmet to pair with their all-black alternate uniform set.

Six teams still haven't introduced a second helmet or added another shell since the rule was lifted: Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins change their regular logo to a throwback logo on their white helmets when they wear their 1972 throwback set, so there's no need for a second shell. The 49ers don't change their shell when they wear their 1994 throwback set, neither do the Raiders when they wear their 1970 throwbacks. The Bills also change stickers on their white helmets when they go to a throwback logo, even if Buffalo doesn't have a throwback uniform.

The new alternate helmets haven't been leaked yet, but are expected to debut sometime in July.