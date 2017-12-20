NFL announces 2018 Pro Bowl rosters, led by eight Steelers, six Eagles and Saints
Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown headline eight Pittsburgh Pro Bowlers
The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters for the 2017 season on Tuesday. There were 43 players chosen from the AFC and 43 from the NFC, and the game will return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC clash after spending a few years having NFL legends draft teams in an "unconferenced" format.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the NFL with eight Pro Bowl selections, six on offense and two on defense. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints lead the NFC with six selections apiece, though one of those players is NFC quarterback starter Carson Wentz, who obviously will not play due to his knee injury. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, at age 40, was once again voted in as the AFC's starter at quarterback.
Some of these players will be replaced due to injury and/or appearing in the Super Bowl, but for now, this is the list. The game will be played Jan. 28, 2018 in Orlando.
The full rosters are as follows. (Note: Players listed in bold for a given position were selected as starters. Those in the non-bold type are reserves.)
AFC Offense
Quarterback: Tom Brady, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running back: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers
Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers; Taylor Lewan, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders
Guard: Kelechi Osemele, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills
Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Fullback: James Develin, Patriots
AFC Defense
Defensive end: Joey Bosa, Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders
Interior lineman: Geno Atkins, Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars
Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens
Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers
Cornerback: A.J. Bouye, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers
Free safety: Eric Weddle, Ravens
Strong safety: Reshad Jones, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills
AFC Special Teams
Punter: Brett Kern, Titans
Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots
NFC Offense
Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints
Running back: Todd Gurley, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints
Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Falcons; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tight end: Zach Ertz, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Tackle: Tyron Smith, Cowboys; Trent Williams, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles
Guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins
Center: Alex Mack, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
NFC Defense
Defensive end: Everson Griffen, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior lineman: Fletcher Cox, Eagles; Aaron Donald, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers;
Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings
Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes, Vikings; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions
Free safety: Earl Thomas, Seahawks
Strong safety: Landon Collins, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles
NFC Special Teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Rams
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein, Rams
Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper, Rams
Special teamer: Budda Baker, Cardinals
-
Thomas Davis has suspension reduced
Davis was originally suspended two games after concussing Adams with a blindside block
-
Report: Belichick bans Brady's trainer
Internal friction reportedly led Belichick to restrict access for Brady's trainer and friend,...
-
Dez ribs Zeke for his huge head
Dez joked that Elliott's slimmed-down physique makes his head look even bigger
-
Packers put Aaron Rodgers on IR
Brett Hundley will start in Rodgers' place the rest of the way
-
Antonio Brown ruled out vs. Texans
Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle during the Steelers' loss to the Patriots
-
L.L. Cool J hosting NFL talent show
The Grammy winner will emcee "MVP: Most Valuable Performer" on CBS on Jan. 25
Add a Comment