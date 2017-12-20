NFL announces 2018 Pro Bowl rosters, led by eight Steelers, six Eagles and Saints

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters for the 2017 season on Tuesday. There were 43 players chosen from the AFC and 43 from the NFC, and the game will return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC clash after spending a few years having NFL legends draft teams in an "unconferenced" format.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the NFL with eight Pro Bowl selections, six on offense and two on defense. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints lead the NFC with six selections apiece, though one of those players is NFC quarterback starter Carson Wentz, who obviously will not play due to his knee injury. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, at age 40, was once again voted in as the AFC's starter at quarterback.

Some of these players will be replaced due to injury and/or appearing in the Super Bowl, but for now, this is the list. The game will be played Jan. 28, 2018 in Orlando.

The full rosters are as follows. (Note: Players listed in bold for a given position were selected as starters. Those in the non-bold type are reserves.)

AFC Offense

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers; Taylor Lewan, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders

Guard: Kelechi Osemele, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills

Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Fullback: James Develin, Patriots

AFC Defense

Defensive end: Joey Bosa, Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders

Interior lineman: Geno Atkins, Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars

Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens

Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers

Free safety: Eric Weddle, Ravens

Strong safety: Reshad Jones, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills

AFC Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern, Titans

Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots

NFC Offense

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints

Running back: Todd Gurley, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints

Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Falcons; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tight end: Zach Ertz, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

Tackle: Tyron Smith, Cowboys; Trent Williams, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins

Center: Alex Mack, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

NFC Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior lineman: Fletcher Cox, Eagles; Aaron Donald, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers;

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings

Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes, Vikings; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions

Free safety: Earl Thomas, Seahawks

Strong safety: Landon Collins, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles

NFC Special Teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker, Rams

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein, Rams

Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper, Rams

Special teamer: Budda Baker, Cardinals