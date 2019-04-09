NFL announces 2019 preseason schedule, featuring Broncos-Falcons opener, 65 total games

As we await the anticipated release of the 2019 regular-season schedule, the NFL has teased at least part of its big reveal by announcing Tuesday the complete 65-game schedule for the 2019 preseason.

Although not all dates and times have been released, all 32 teams have confirmed their exhibition matchups, with the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos set to officially open the 2019 campaign with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1.

At least eight preseason games will be nationally televised, with CBS airing the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 18 (4 p.m. ET) and Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions on Friday, Aug. 23 (8 p.m. ET).

Here are some of the most notable showdowns on the docket, with all 65 preseason games listed below:

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals: This one's big not only because it's in primetime (ESPN, 8 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 15, to kick off Week 2, but because it just might feature two of the most remodeled rosters in the NFL. The Raiders could be showcasing at least three first-round draft picks (including a new quarterback?), whereas Arizona could very well be trotting Kyler Murray out at QB.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins: Another primetime clash (FOX, 8 p.m.), this one's set for Thursday, Aug. 22, and figures to serve as the dress rehearsal for Nick Foles as the Jags' new QB. Miami, meanwhile, might not be a ton of fun to watch in the regular season if the Dolphins are serious about a run at 2020 QB prospects, but who's to say they won't be touting a rookie signal-caller onto the field this preseason?

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans: The Sunday night cap to Week 3 on Aug. 25 (NBC, 8 p.m.) might be our best look at a Steelers offense post-Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown before the real team takes the field in the regular season.

New York Jets at New York Giants: We get our first peek at the Jets' new uniforms in action, plus a look at the Giants in a world where Odell Beckham Jr. no longer rocks the blue. Will Eli Manning be the only notable QB taking snaps?

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Foles will get a shot against his old team in Jacksonville, and Carson Wentz could potentially get some much-needed live-action reps before his anticipated 2019 return.

2019 NFL preseason schedule

Aug. 1 (Hall of Fame Game, Canton, OH)

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Week 1 (Aug. 8-12, exact dates and times TBD)

New York Jets at New York Giants

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)

Chicago at New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (Fox, Aug. 18)

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, Aug. 15)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

New England at Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN, Aug. 19)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, Aug. 18)

Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS, Aug. 23)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (Fox, Aug. 22)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC, Aug. 25)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 (Aug. 29-30)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos