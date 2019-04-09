NFL announces 2019 preseason schedule, featuring Broncos-Falcons opener, 65 total games
Here's a look at some of the most notable exhibition games on tap for the 2019 season
As we await the anticipated release of the 2019 regular-season schedule, the NFL has teased at least part of its big reveal by announcing Tuesday the complete 65-game schedule for the 2019 preseason.
Although not all dates and times have been released, all 32 teams have confirmed their exhibition matchups, with the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos set to officially open the 2019 campaign with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1.
At least eight preseason games will be nationally televised, with CBS airing the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 18 (4 p.m. ET) and Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions on Friday, Aug. 23 (8 p.m. ET).
Here are some of the most notable showdowns on the docket, with all 65 preseason games listed below:
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals: This one's big not only because it's in primetime (ESPN, 8 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 15, to kick off Week 2, but because it just might feature two of the most remodeled rosters in the NFL. The Raiders could be showcasing at least three first-round draft picks (including a new quarterback?), whereas Arizona could very well be trotting Kyler Murray out at QB.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins: Another primetime clash (FOX, 8 p.m.), this one's set for Thursday, Aug. 22, and figures to serve as the dress rehearsal for Nick Foles as the Jags' new QB. Miami, meanwhile, might not be a ton of fun to watch in the regular season if the Dolphins are serious about a run at 2020 QB prospects, but who's to say they won't be touting a rookie signal-caller onto the field this preseason?
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans: The Sunday night cap to Week 3 on Aug. 25 (NBC, 8 p.m.) might be our best look at a Steelers offense post-Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown before the real team takes the field in the regular season.
New York Jets at New York Giants: We get our first peek at the Jets' new uniforms in action, plus a look at the Giants in a world where Odell Beckham Jr. no longer rocks the blue. Will Eli Manning be the only notable QB taking snaps?
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Foles will get a shot against his old team in Jacksonville, and Carson Wentz could potentially get some much-needed live-action reps before his anticipated 2019 return.
2019 NFL preseason schedule
Aug. 1 (Hall of Fame Game, Canton, OH)
Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (NBC)
Week 1 (Aug. 8-12, exact dates and times TBD)
New York Jets at New York Giants
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)
Chicago at New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (Fox, Aug. 18)
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, Aug. 15)
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
New England at Tennessee Titans
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN, Aug. 19)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, Aug. 18)
Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS, Aug. 23)
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (Fox, Aug. 22)
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC, Aug. 25)
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4 (Aug. 29-30)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
New York Giants at New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
