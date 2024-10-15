ATLANTA — Welcome to Super Bowl LXII, where the players play.

The NFL announced Tuesday afternoon that Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII. The game will be played in February 2028 and mark the fourth time Atlanta has hosted the Super Bowl, and the second in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The announcement took place in Atlanta during the league meetings, and it solidifies the sites of the sport's biggest game for the next four years.

Super Bowl LXII will be broadcast by CBS. It will be the 23rd Super Bowl broadcast by CBS, a record among all networks.

Atlanta hosted its first Super Bowl in 1994 when the Cowboys beat the Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII. The game returned to the Georgia Dome in 2000 when the Rams beat the Titans. And in 2019, the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which had opened less than two years earlier.

This year's Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans, followed by Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium and LXI at SoFi Stadium. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he expects Las Vegas, which hosted last year's Super Bowl, to be a regular in the Super Bowl rotation that will include New Orleans, Miami and L.A.

New stadiums usually get a crack at a Super Bowl, as well. The Titans will open their new stadium in 2027 and potentially be in line for its first Super Bowl. Jacksonville's stadium could open as early as 2028, and the city would be up for its second Super Bowl -- and first since 2005.

Though the league announced the Atlanta Super Bowl to be played on Feb. 13, 2028, that could change over the coming years. If the league moves to an 18-game regular season, it would likely remove one preseason game and add a second bye week. That would make the season one week later and could potentially move the date of the future game. The league has floated the idea of lining up the Super Bowl a day before Presidents Day to make the Super Bowl an ostensible national holiday.

Goodell and NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell have discussed adding an 18th game, and there's a belief that could take place ahead of the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement following the end of the 2030 NFL season. Host stadiums block off weeks around the Super Bowl, so everyone would be prepared for a change if necessary.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the busiest stadiums in the country. In addition to the Falcons home games, the stadium serves as host to Atlanta FC, several college football contests and many more concerts. It will host both the 2025 College Football National Championship Game and several matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.