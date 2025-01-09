The NFL is monitoring the California wildfires that have taken the lives of at least five people and have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes across Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently slated to host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round on Monday night inside SoFi Stadium, which is located in Inglewood, California. The league is still planning to play the game at SoFi, but a contingency plan was announced Wednesday night to move the game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona -- the home of the Rams' NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals -- if necessary.

"The NFL's priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires," the NFL said in a statement. "We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary. We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA."

The league has a recent history of moving the location of a game due to weather-based circumstances. In 2022, the Browns and Bills played at Detroit's Ford Field due to a "winter storm with lake effect snow" that was slated to hit the Buffalo area prior to kickoff. Last January, the NFL postponed the Steelers-Bills wild-card game one day after a heavy snowstorm hit the Buffalo area.

Given the current situation in Los Angeles, alternative stadium options being considered by the NFL for Monday night were a given.

The Rams earned a home playoff game by virtue of being NFC West champions. The Vikings were denied a home playoff game after losing to the Lions in a Week 18 showdown that ultimately determined which team got the NFC's coveted No. 1 seed and the playoff bye that comes with it. The Lions also won the NFC North division by beating the Vikings, who had to settle for a wild-card playoff berth despite going 14-3 during the regular season.