The NFL announced the five designated teams that will play international games in London and Germany next season -- with plenty of star power heading overseas. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in one of the two games in Germany against an opponent to be determined, while Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play in London.

The Bills, Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots were the five designated teams to play overseas in 2023. The NFL will have a record five international games next season, with two being played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London), one at Wembley Stadium (London) and two in Germany at cities and stadiums to be determined.

The opponents for each of the five teams selected will be determined at a later date. Mexico City will not have a game in 2023 due to renovations at Estadio Azteca, yet the league remains committed to hosting a game there annually.

The Bills will be playing in London for the second time (2015), while the Titans are also heading to London for the second time (2018). The Chiefs and Patriots will be making their debuts in Germany after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks played in the inaugural game last year.

The Jaguars will continue their multi-year agreement to play one game annually at Wembley Stadium in London, which will be their 10th international game -- the most in league history.

Here are the teams playing in the international series and the designated stadium they'll play in:

Team City Stadium Buffalo Bills London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tennessee Titans London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars London Wembley Stadium New England Patriots Germany (city TBD) TBD Kansas City Chiefs Germany (city TBD) TBD

"Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023," NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said in a press release. "We know how important live regular-season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL."