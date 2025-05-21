The NFL's awards ballot got a little bit bigger on Wednesday, with the league announcing the formation of a new annual Protector of the Year honor, dedicated to football's top offensive lineman.

NFL executive Troy Vincent cited the league's desire to "recognize the big fellas" while revealing the award, via ESPN, and gave credit to the Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, as well as retired lineman Andrew Whitworth, for helping the new accolade come to fruition.

The Protector of the Year award will be decided annually by a panel that includes several former offensive linemen, according to ESPN, and will be issued for the first time after the 2025 season.

Which current NFL players are most likely to earn the new award? Here are our early favorites to claim the 2025 Protector of the Year honor as the league's best offensive lineman:

Honorable mention

The stud of Detroit's sterling line, Sewell is still just 24, fresh off his third straight All-Pro nod. A mauler who's missed a grand total of one game in four NFL seasons, he's a candidate to claim this new award as long as he's upright. And the Lions' still-dangerous offensive weaponry should only help his cause.

Tunsil has been more mercurial than some of the NFL's most respected left tackles; it's one reason he's already been traded twice in his career. Relocating from a messy Houston Texans front to Washington, where the slippery Jayden Daniels is now his quarterback, could shoot his stock to the moon.

3. Dion Dawkins (Bills OT)

It's only right that one of the awards' top advocates makes the list, right? In truth, Dawkins has been one of the NFL's most underrated blind-side blockers. A model of durability for close to a decade in Buffalo, he's gone from solid to top-tier in recent years, helping keep Josh Allen upright for multiple MVP bids.

The longtime left tackle is no spring chicken going on 37, and he missed extensive time in 2024. When healthy and motivated, however, Williams is maybe the NFL's top wrecking ball of a bookend. If Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Co. also stay on the field, he should remain a catalyst for their attack.

Is it a coincidence the Protector of the Year award was announced the same day NFL owners upheld the "Tush Push" play perfected by Johnson and the Eagles? Perhaps, but that doesn't mean Johnson isn't still the league's smoothest blocker at 35. He's good for a one- or two-game absence every year due to wear and tear, but his combination of length, power and athleticism are nearly unmatched. He's a huge reason Philly has boasted one of the NFL's most unstoppable fronts even after Jason Kelce's retirement.