When college football's top prospects hit the field for the NFL scouting combine in 2023, their outfits and training regimens will look a little different than before. A year after New Era replaced Under Armour as the league's official combine apparel supplier, the NFL has found a new long-term partner for pre-draft prep and style, striking a multi-year deal with NOBULL, which will become the NFL's official scouting combine training partner and on-field supplier of apparel and headwear.

Starting in 2023, combine participants will be outfitted with the latest apparel and accessories from NOBULL, a rising athletic training company that also began sponsoring the CrossFit Games in 2021. The NFL is also working with NOBULL to "reimagine the off-field prospect experience" at the annual prospect showcase, the league announced Monday, adding a warm-up center to the combine while upgrading prospect registration, training and recovery areas, and the prospect lounge.

"The NFL Scouting Combine is an unrivaled opportunity for prospects to showcase their abilities, and we are excited to partner with global training brand NOBULL to enhance the experience for all participants," said Joe Ruggiero, the NFL's senior vice president of consumer products. "NOBULL will strengthen the prospect look and elevate the event at Lucas Oil Stadium, creating a special moment for prospects as they progress in their athletic journey."

Before NOBULL's arrival as the official apparel and training partner, New Era served as the NFL's combine apparel partner in 2021, after more than a decade of partnership between the NFL and Under Armour, which also sponsored players' on-field apparel during the season. Reebok previously served a similar role at the combine, in addition to sponsoring NFL jerseys.