NFL announces plan to hire up to 24 full-time officials during 2017 season

The NFL is finally taking a step it should have taken years ago and is planning to hire full-time officials heading into the 2017 season. According to a release from the league and the NFL Referees' Association, the NFL will hire up to 24 full-time officials from the 124-official roster currently available to the league.

With the advent of new technology and an emphasis on player safety, the jobs of officials have become increasingly difficult. Doing that job when it's an, ahem, side hustle, is even more difficult.

"We believe this is a great development for NFL officiating overall and ultimately the quality of our game," NFL VP of football operations Troy Vincent said. "We share a common goal, which is to make our game as great as it can possibly be, and look forward to working together on this new effort."

Both sides believe that the ability to spend the offseason training will have a major impact on the improvement of how the officials on the field are able to do their job.

"NFL officials are always looking to improve, and we believe that additional time, particularly in the offseason, will be positive," NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green said. "We're looking forward to working together with the league on this effort."

The way this will work is the 124-person group of current officials can apply, if they wish, to become a full-time official. The league, along with new officiating czar Alberto Riveron, will select up to 24 of them to serve as full-time officiants. Between 21 and 24 officials will be hired, and they "will play an important role in enhancing communication and the flow of information to and from on-field officials," according to the NFL's release.

It's believed creating these full-time positions before the season will allow the NFL and NFLRA to figure out the best ways possible to spend the offseason as it relates to maximizing the efficiency and improvement of the officials.

Based on the league's release, it sounds like the NFL will attempt to weave these full-time officials into the regular rotation of officiating crews throughout the season. The ultimate goal would be, you think, to make all officials full-time, although it may take a while before the league is willing to make that leap. Additionally, the league and the NFLRA certainly want to see that the investment is going to pay dividends before they fully commit to additional full-time officials.