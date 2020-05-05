NFL announces release of 2020 schedule: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, and more

Since the very end of the 2019 regular season, we already knew who each team would play in 2020 and where. The only question that remained was when. We'll soon have an answer. The NFL announced on Monday that they'll release the 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET on the NFL Network. It will coincide with a three-hour show on the network that breaks down each matchup and includes interviews from the homes of NFL head coaches, general managers, and other guests.

As the COVID-19 pandemic still has the sports world on pause, the NFL has come out and said that they expect the regular season to proceed as planned.

"Our planning, our expectation, is fully directed at playing a full season starting on schedule and having a full regular season and a full set of playoffs," said NFL executive Jeff Pash back in March, via NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. "Am I certain? I'm not certain that I'll be here tomorrow. But I'm planning on it."

While the league may be full steam ahead on playing a full regular-season schedule, they have eliminated international games for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus and will be playing all of its games domestically.

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK," said NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin in a statement. "We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

"We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK."

According to a recent report from ESPN, the NFL has discussed contingency plans with the NFL Players Association in the event that COVID-19 derails its typical regular-season plans. Those contingency plans include a scenario where the season is delayed until mid-October along with possibly playing in empty stadiums. While the jury is still out on whether or not those contingencies will be needed, we'll know soon enough what the full 2020 season looks like.