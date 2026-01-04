The final NFL Sunday of the year is here, and it's sure to be entertaining. The No. 1 seed in the AFC is up for grabs, the AFC South has yet to be decided, Myles Garrett is just one sack away from breaking the single-season record and the AFC North comes down to one game on "Sunday Night Football."

On Saturday, we saw a couple of tight ends find the end zone in Tommy Tremble and Cade Otton, plus wide receiver Jalen Coker, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 16-14. In the Seattle Seahawks' 13-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Zach Charbonnet was the only player to score a touchdown. The question is, who's scoring today?

That's what everyone wants to know. Anytime TD bets have become one of the most popular wagers in the world of sports gambling. Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 18. These will not be predictable choices like a Derrick Henry score, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with an offense that found its rhythm last week.

I don't believe I've suggested a -185 prop this year, but options appear to be more limited this week with some teams not playing starters. Make it a parlay leg. Bijan Robinson is coming off a massive performance in which he racked up 229 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Robinson has actually crossed 160 scrimmage yards and scored in each of the last three games.

The former first-round pick out of Texas is up to 2,255 yards from scrimmage on the year, and is just 255 yards away from breaking the NFL's single-season record, set by Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans back in 2009. Today against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons are looking to finish the year strong. As is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Chase Brown has scored five total touchdowns over the last two games after scoring five total touchdowns in the first 14 games of the season. He scored two rushing touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals last week, and two receiving touchdowns plus another rushing score against the Miami Dolphins the week prior. The Bengals of course won't be making the playoffs, but they've won their last two games by at least 23 points. Brown scores vs. the Cleveland Browns.

With Philly expected to rest some key starters, including Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby could be in line for some work. In 15 games played with the Eagles this season, he's rushed 42 times for 269 yards and one touchdown -- which coincidentally came the last time the Eagles played the Washington Commanders. Bigsby is a capable running back, and rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's a bit of a long shot. The Broncos are playing their starters, as they will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Evan Engram has been disappointing this season with 416 yards receiving and just one touchdown through 15 games played, but he does rank third on the team in targets with 72. Let's take a flier on Engram to find the end zone in a game Denver will almost certainly win.

The last time Zay Flowers played the Pittsburgh Steelers, he caught a season-high eight passes for 124 yards. While he didn't find the end zone, Flowers has scored touchdowns in each of the last three games! That includes a rushing score against the New England Patriots a couple weeks ago. The Steelers' pass defense ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, so Flowers will have some opportunities to break one.