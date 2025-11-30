Who's scoring today? Whether your group chat is trying to cash in big with an anytime TD parlay, or you're looking for good value with an unexpected name, everyone wants to know which NFL players will find the end zone in Week 13.

Last week, Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins found the end zone twice in the upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans rookie phenom Chimere Dike caught a touchdown and returned a punt for a score as well, while New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston CAUGHT a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. What will happen this week?

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 13. These will not be predictable choices like a Jonathan Taylor score, but they won't be wild long-shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a tight end not many people are talking about.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet:

Brenton Strange JAC • TE • #85 TAR 29 REC 25 REC YDs 297 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Brenton Strange is coming off a career-high 93 yards receiving against the Arizona Cardinals in his first game played since Week 5. His 297 yards receiving rank No. 4 on the team despite just six games played, which shows you that Trevor Lawrence likes him. Strange hasn't caught a touchdown this season, but I say that changes on Sunday against the rival Titans.

2. RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns (+110)

Quinshon Judkins CLE • RB • #10 Att 173 Yds 667 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Judkins was featured heavily in Shedeur Sanders' first start last week, rushing for two touchdowns against the Raiders. He even took snaps in the wildcat formation when the Browns got to the red zone. I'll take the rookie to find the end zone again in this highly-anticipated home matchup for the Browns.

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 147 Yds 677 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

We cashed on Zach Charbonnet last week, so let's take the other Seahawks running back to score in a matchup where Seattle is favored by double digits. I was nervous about taking Walker last week over Charbonnet due to his glute injury, but Walker actually led Seattle with 11 carries for 71 yards.

It's pretty simple. The Seahawks will run plenty while the defense tees off on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer in his first career start.

Kenneth Gainwell PIT • RB • #14 Att 71 Yds 336 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

This Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills matchup is going to be a weird one. Aaron Rodgers is playing through a broken left wrist while Josh Allen won't have either of his two starting offensive tackles. You should consider Kenneth Gainwell or Jaylen Warren to score on Sunday. One is +135 and the other is +230, so I'll take the long shot.

Gainwell is on a heater. He racked up 105 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, and then had 122 yards from scrimmage last week against the Chicago Bears. Expect the Steelers to rely on their running backs plenty on Sunday. Not because Rodgers is injured, but because the Bills allow the third-most rushing yards per game (148.9) and the second-most yards per rush (5.3).

Courtland Sutton DEN • WR • #14 TAR 74 REC 45 REC YDs 649 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Bo Nix's No. 1 wideout leads the Broncos with 649 yards receiving, but has caught just one touchdown in his last seven games. Sutton had three touchdowns in the first four games of the season! This Washington Commanders team has lost six straight games, and that's in large part due to their defense. Washington's pass defense allows 387 yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Sutton will take advantage of that.