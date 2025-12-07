Anytime touchdown bets have become very popular these days. Who's scoring today? That's what everyone wants to know, and I'm here to offer some insight for your parlays.

Last week, I predicted Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange would score his first touchdown of the season at +340, and also got Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton at +170. Previously, he had caught just one touchdown in the last seven games, so I knew he was due against a spotty Washington Commanders secondary.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 14. These will not be predictable choices like a Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor score, but they won't be wild long-shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a wide receiver who is getting his quarterback back.

1. WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (+200)

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 35 REC 20 REC YDs 299 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Jayden Daniels is back in the lineup for this Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which is a good thing for Terry McLaurin. Washington's WR1 has finally arrived, as he had his best performance of the season in the overtime loss to the Broncos last week, catching 7 of 14 targets from Marcus Mariota for 96 yards and a touchdown. McLaurin isn't just a big-play threat, but a weapon targeted in the red zone as well. Last season, he set a franchise record with 13 touchdown receptions.

Mark Andrews BAL • TE • #89 TAR 52 REC 37 REC YDs 332 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Lamar Jackson hasn't registered a touchdown in three straight starts for the first time in his career, but that's going to change this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews signed a three-year, $39.3 million extension this past week that reportedly includes $26 million guaranteed, which shows you how much the franchise values him. I'll take Andrews to find pay dirt on Sunday.

Darren Waller MIA • TE • #83 TAR 15 REC 12 REC YDs 164 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Here's an interesting flier. Remember when Darren Waller made his Dolphins debut in Week 4 and caught two touchdowns? Then caught touchdowns in each of the next two games as well? Waller made his return to the lineup last week against the New Orleans Saints after a stint on injured reserve, and caught two passes for 47 yards. This week, he will score vs. the New York Jets.

D'Andre Swift CHI • RB • #4 Att 160 Yds 774 TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

The Bears' running backs were a major reason why Chicago upset the Philadelphia Eagles last week, as Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift became the first teammates in franchise history to rush for 125 yards and a touchdown in the same game. Monangai rushed 22 times for 130 yards and a score, while Swift rushed 18 times for 125 yards and a touchdown against his former team. Monangai is dealing with an ankle injury, but will play. So give me Swift to score in this important NFC North showdown.

Kyren Williams LAR • RB • #23 Att 183 Yds 868 TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

The Rams are looking to avenge their shocking upset loss to the Carolina Panthers this week, and get a rival that was just eliminated from playoff contention in the Arizona Cardinals. I think points are coming. Kyren Williams has scored touchdowns in eight of 12 games played this season, so he's a good pick for your parlay. This line was plus money on Friday.