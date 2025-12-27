Week 17 in the NFL is setting up to be an incredible week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to rebound against the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders will battle for the No. 1 overall pick, and the San Francisco 49ers aim to win their sixth straight game against a feisty Chicago Bears team.

Who's scoring today? That's what everyone wants to know. Whether you're crafting the group-chat parlay or looking for a lesser-known name with some value, anytime TD bets have become one of the most popular wagers in the world of sports gambling. Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 17. These will not be predictable choices like a Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor score, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with an offense that found its rhythm last week.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 166 REC 110 REC YDs 1256 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

The Arizona Cardinals have lost seven consecutive games, and rank last in scoring defense since Week 6 with 31.8 points allowed per game. Maybe more importantly, the Cards rank bottom 10 in passing defense with 224.1 yards allowed per contest. The Bengals are coming off a dominant 45-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, in which Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns. While Ja'Marr Chase led Cincy with 109 yards receiving, he didn't find the end zone. This week, he will.

2. WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+140)

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 53 REC 25 REC YDs 303 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Mike Evans has caught 11 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in his two games since returning from injury. The Bucs need a win against the lowly Dolphins to guarantee they remain alive in the NFC South race, and I'm predicting Baker Mayfield comes out angry after Tampa Bay dropped six out of its last seven games. Evans finds the end zone.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 261 Yds 1072 TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has not only scored touchdowns in three straight games, but has also crossed 122 yards rushing in two out of the last three contests. This week, Barkley faces off against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. They entered this week ranked third-worst in the league, allowing 144.3 rushing yards per game. Buffalo also allows 5.4 yards per rush, which ranks second-worst, and has allowed the most 30-yard rushing touchdowns in a season in NFL history with eight. This is a good matchup for Barkley and Jalen Hurts.

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 210 Yds 949 TD 5 FL 3 View Profile

The Titans are playing well these days. They've scored at least 24 points in the last three games, which includes a surprising shootout victory over the Cleveland Browns and a 26-9 beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Tony Pollard has been spectacular, having crossed 100 yards rushing in each of the last three games. He rushed for a career-high 161 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland three games ago. Pollard didn't find the end zone last week, but I'm betting he does Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 142 REC 104 REC YDs 1637 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

If you bet on JSN to score a touchdown every week, you've won eight times and lost just seven. That's a pretty incredible run. Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,647), and has reached 90 yards receiving in 10 out of the last 11 games. Sunday marks a revenge game for Sam Darnold, who would surely like to blow out his former team in the Carolina Panthers. JSN will again be a major part of the game plan.