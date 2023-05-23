There could be fewer kickoff returns during the 2023 season and that's because the NFL's 32 owners have approved a new rule that will encourage returners to call for a fair catch.

Under the new rule, which was approved on Tuesday, if a kickoff returner calls for a fair catch anywhere inside his own 25-yard line, the result will be the same as a touchback and the receiving team will get the ball at the 25-yard line. This essentially means that any kickoff caught between the goal line and the 24-yard line can be moved up to the 25-yard line as long as the returner calls for a fair catch.

This means the NFL now has the same rule as college football, which implemented the rule in 2018. The one catch with the NFL's new rule is that it might not be permanent. The rule was approved as a one-year trial, which means if the NFL doesn't get what it wants out of the rule, then it can be scrapped starting in 2024.

The NFL has been working years to cut down on the amount of contact that happens on kickoffs and by adding this new fair catch rule, the league is hoping that more players will make the decision to call for a fair catch instead of going for a return.

The owners were actually going to vote on this rule Monday, but it got postponed to Tuesday because it was facing a lot of pushback from special teams coaches and players, according to Sports Illustrated. One worry with the new rule is that it could lead to more squib kicks, which could potentially lead to more violent hits on kickoffs instead of a fewer. Although the new rule ended up getting approved, the NFL clearly listened to the concerns from the group of specialists, which is likely why the rule is only being approved for one year.

It's been a busy week for NFL owners, who have voted to award Super Bowl LX to the Bay Area while also handing the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay. The owners also approve a new emergency QB rule.