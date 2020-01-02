NFL assigns Bengals, Lions to coach Reese's Senior Bowl ahead of 2020 NFL Draft
Two NFL coaching staffs are afforded a unique opportunity to more closely evaluate prospects
The NFL has assigned the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions as the coaching staffs for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl. Traditionally, the worst team from the AFC and NFC in terms are record are chosen to coach the game. There are some exceptions made when organizations are going through a coaching search. The Washington Redskins had a worse record than the Lions, but their new head coach Ron Rivera was only officially announced Jan. 1.
The 71st annual Reese's Senior Bowl is to be played Jan. 25, 2020 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. A year ago, the game produced 93 total draft picks, including ten first-round selections. The opportunity to coach the teams presents a unique opportunity because it allows the coaches a chance to see how each player responds to coaching and might fit into their respective systems. The game is limited to seniors and prospects that have already graduated, declared for the NFL Draft.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor issued the following statement in a press release from the Reese's Senior Bowl.
"Coaching in the Senior Bowl is a great opportunity for us to learn about these players," Taylor said. "You get a chance to spend a full week with the players and really learn what they're about. We will be looking for leadership, character, and talent. To get a chance to coach them up close and in person is a great opportunity for our staff."
Lions head coach Matt Patricia also issued a statement.
"My staff and I welcome the opportunity to coach many of the nation's best college players at the Senior Bowl later this month," Patricia said. "Most of us got our start in coaching at the collegiate level and we look forward to a great week in Mobile. This event has always been well-organized and provides great access that is helpful in our pre-draft evaluations."
Cincinnati and Detroit hold the No. 1 and No. 3 overall selections respectively. The Bengals had previously coached the game in 2011 under head coach Marvin Lewis. The Lions coached the game in 2013 under head coach Jim Schwartz.
The 2020 NFL Draft begins April 23, 2020 in Las Vegas.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Saints' Jordan takes jab at Cousins
One day after taking a shot at Cousins, Jordan brought up the Minnesota Miracle
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule revealed
Get all the info you need for the NFL playoffs, including the date, TV schedule, and times...
-
Lions DC resigns, latest staff changes
Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni won't be back for a third season
-
Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at age 74
Wyche guided the Bengals to their most recent Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 1988...
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Expert playoff picks: Seahawks-Eagles
The Eagles limp into the playoffs looking to find a little more January magic against Russell...
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game