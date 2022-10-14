The first five weeks of the NFL season are in the rearview mirror, which essentially means we're already a quarter of the way through the year. Throughout the offseason, we've combed through and dissected all of the season-long awards to try and identify some of the hidden gems. Here, we'll go through a similar experiment now that we have some actual in-season performances to further clear a window into who may be taking home some hardware at the NFL Honors.

Below, you'll find all the latest odds for all the major awards (as of Oct. 14) and a breakdown of who may walk away with them when the season is all said and done (including a handful of value plays).

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen is the clear favorite here, but the MVP award does feel like it's really a four-player race through the first five weeks. Entering Week 6, Allen leads the NFL in passing yards and is just one passing touchdown behind Patrick Mahomes for the league lead in that category. Even though it's early, Sunday's head-to-head between Allen and Mahomes could go a long way in breaking what could be an even split between those two signal-callers.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 63.8 YDs 1067 TD 12 INT 5 YD/Att 7.16 View Profile

While Mahomes and Allen are duking it out with the top-two odds in this race, I still wouldn't sleep on Lamar Jackson. He's third in the NFL in passing touchdowns, while also dominating with his legs. His 374 rushing yards are the most among any quarterback this season, and he is the first player in NFL history to average 200+ passing yards per game and 70+ rushing yards per game through five games. Baltimore has sole possession of first place in the AFC North at 3-2, and with the Bills (4-1) and Chiefs (4-1) set to cannibalize one of their records this week, the Ravens won't be that far behind in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which would certainly help Jackson's chances.

Defensive Player of the Year

Parsons is far and away the leader in the pack to win DPOY. As much as Cooper Rush has been given credit for keeping Dallas afloat in the wake of Dak Prescott injuring his thumb in the opener, it's really been the Dallas defense that has suffocated opponents, and that's largely thanks to Parsons. Through five weeks, he leads the NFL with six sacks. Parsons also has 28 pressures on the season and has an average time of 2.19 seconds to pressure, which ranks first in the league.

Personally, I've been banging the drum for Maxx Crosby to make a DPOY run dating back to the summer and even picked him at 40/1 before the season in our staff predictions. He's tied with Parsons with a league-leading six sacks and tops the NFL with 11 tackles for a loss. While he's putting together a stellar season, I do worry that Las Vegas' record may hurt his chances in this race if it doesn't turn things around after a 1-4 start.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a dark horse, Matthew Judon at 40/1 is an interesting player to watch, albeit needing a collapse/injury to Parsons for him to seriously be a candidate. He also has six sacks on the season and headlines a Patriots defense that ranks inside the top 10 in DVOA.

Comeback Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley has the best odds of any player to win a seasonal award currently, as he's -230 to win Comeback Player of the Year. That's certainly justified after the Giants back has looked like his former self through the first five weeks. His 676 scrimmage yards through five weeks lead the NFL. Barkley's 533 rushing yards per game also has him on pace for a career-high 1,812 yards on the ground for the season if he keeps this pace up. While Barkley has been fantastic, there's no value in betting on him now at -230. If you got him at plus money in the offseason, congrats!

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • 26 Att 97 Yds 533 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

If you want to look for value, let's go off the board here and take a look at Chris Godwin. He's currently 80/1 to win this award, which feels too low. Yes, he did miss time due to a hamstring injury, but he has been able to play the past two weeks, and his surgically repaired knee (torn ACL last season) doesn't seem to be an issue at the moment. He's seeing eight targets per game by Tom Brady over the last two weeks and is averaging 9.23 yards per catch. If he can stay healthy the rest of the way -- which is a concern for every player in any award race -- he'll have numbers that should shoot his odds inside the top five. Could be a good bye-low option at this point with Barkley having little value.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Dameon Pierce has carried his strong summer into the regular season and currently leads all rookie running backs with 412 yards on the ground through five games. That includes a 131-yard rushing performance in Week 4 against the Chargers, and the former Florida Gator has rushed for touchdowns in three straight games coming into Week 6. He's going to continue to get the volume in Houston, so even though he owns the top odds, there is still some value at +400.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • 20 Att 56 Yds 275 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

However, Breece Hall could soon take the title as the top rookie back in the league. Over the past few weeks, the second-rounder has started to heat up and is fresh off a 197 scrimmage-yard game against the Dolphins in Week 5. He's seen at least 17 carries in the last two weeks while playing a minimum of 66% of the offensive snaps. That volume should allow him to pile up stats and improve his candidacy.

The wild card in all of this, however, is Kenny Pickett. The Steelers handed him the starting job last week, and whenever a quarterback is in the discussion for awards, you do have to lean more in their favor given how much stock voters put into the position. Getting him at +850 feels like the best value on the board simply due to the position he plays and the opportunity in front of him. That said, Pittsburgh's schedule doesn't do him many favors, as he has the Buccaneers in Week 6 and then back-to-back road games in Miami and Philadelphia before the Week 9 bye. If he can keep the Steelers competitive, however, and put up serviceable stats, he'll certainly garner consideration.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Devin Lloyd has been a plug-and-play starter for the Jaguars after the team selected him with the 27th pick in the draft this spring. Through five games he has two interceptions and leads the team with 49 combined tackles (most by a rookie this season). The one thing that is working against Lloyd is the lack of sacks, but that's simply how Jacksonville has been using him. He has also thrived in coverage. He is a justified leader with these odds.

Sauce Gardner is another interesting name to watch here, as the Jets first-round corner ranks second in these odds at +550. Opposing quarterbacks have just a 77.4 passer rating against him this season, and he has broken up six passes to go along with an interception.

Coach of the Year

Nick Sirianni (+125) Brian Daboll (+550)

Mike McDaniel (+1200) Kevin O'Connell (+1200) Doug Pederson (+1500) Brandon Staley (+1800) Sean McDermott (+1800) Mike McCarthy (+1800) Robert Saleh (+4000) Any Reid (+4000)

So long as the Eagles remain undefeated, Nick Sirianni will hold the top spot in these odds for COY. Even if/when Philadelphia drops a game, they should be in the thick of the No. 1 seed race in the NFC, and that could also lock up this award. That said, I don't know if the value is there for him currently at +125.

Brian Daboll may be the most exciting coach to bet on here, as it truly seems like the Giants, who are off to their best start since 2009, have fully bought into his system. Daboll is the first Giants head coach to start his career 4-1 or better since Tom Coughlin in 2004. Elsewhere in the NFC East, I think Mike McCarthy also needs some serious consideration at this point, especially with his team going 4-0 without Dak Prescott. If they keep things afloat until he returns -- then play at another level with improved quarterback play -- they'll rival the Eagles for first place in the division. At +1800, that's a logical narrative that could play out at good value.