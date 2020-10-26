It's not as bad as his infamous "double-doink" during the 2018 NFC Wild Card Game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, but Cody Parkey ticked off a lot of people on Sunday.

Parkey is the Browns' kicker now. On Sunday's game against the Bengals, Cleveland took a three-point lead with 11 seconds remaining thanks to a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Parkey had a chance to give the Browns a four-point lead and, in the process, make certain bettors very happy, because the spread in most sportsbooks for the game was Browns -3.5.

However, Parkey completely pushed the extra point attempt wide. So instead of the Browns taking a four-point lead and covering the spread, the missed kick assured that the Bengals covered instead. It's not as bad as missing a kick in the playoffs and having your season end, but the missed PAT still upset a lot of people who had wagered on the Browns covering.

Noting like a missed PAT messing up your potential $1,500 parlay:

The game had several lead changes and had bettors on the edge of their seats throughout, so tensions were definitely high. However, Parkey is public enemy number one in the sports betting world after this missed opportunity.