Greg Joseph's missed extra point did not end up deciding who won Sunday's game between the Vikings and Saints. It had a big impact, however, on many who placed a wager on the first London contest of the season.

The missed point-after attempt -- which occurred with 4:15 remaining -- resulted in the Vikings going up by three instead of four. After the Saints hit a 60-yard field goal to tie it, the Vikings responded with a field goal of their own -- then barely survived a last-gasp 61-yard Saints field goal attempt that bounced out -- before posting a 28-25 victory.

Minnesota, a 2.5-point favorite earlier in the week, was a 3.5-point favorite on the eve of the game due to several key injuries, notably both Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas sitting out. On Sunday morning the line had moved up to 4 with Alvin Kamara sitting out. So, depending on how and when you bet, Joseph's miss led to either celebration or frustration.

New Orleans' 61-yard attempt on the final play of regulation no doubt caused bettors a sweat as well, as it bounced around the uprights. But instead of tying the game and forcing overtime, Wil Lutz's attempt fell just short.

The Vikings were led by wideout Justin Jefferson, who caught 10 passes for 147 yards. Jefferson gave the Vikings the lead on his three-yard touchdown run, moments before Joseph's missed point-after attempt. The teams then traded field goals before Joseph's 47-yard field kick gave the Vikings the lead for good with 24 seconds left.

Minnesota withstood a solid game from Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who threw for 236 yards and a score on 20 of 28 passing.