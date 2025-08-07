The NFL announced in a memo issued Tuesday that it has banned ammonia inhalants, prohibiting teams from providing players with ammonia inhalers, capsules, "smelling salts" or ammonia in a cup. The prohibition applies throughout all NFL games and applies to all team personnel, including coaches, team physicians, athletic trainers, strength & conditioning coaches or other personnel.

However, a message sent to players by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday offered some clarity to the situation. The NFL is not prohibiting the use of those items, but rather prohibiting teams from providing them to players, according to ESPN. That means players can bring their own.

"The NFL Players Association is aware of the memo issued by the league Tuesday regarding the use of smelling salts and ammonia capsules," the message says. "We were not notified of this club policy change before the memo was sent out. To clarify, this policy does not prohibit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form. The NFL has confirmed this to us. If you have any questions, please reach out to your player director."

In banning teams from providing ammonia to players, the NFL cited a 2024 warning issued by the FDA concerning the lack of evidence to support the safety and efficacy of ammonia inhalers marketed for boosting mental alertness or boosting energy, noting potential negative side effects. For the league's purposes, it was also noted that ammonia inhalers had the potential to mask certain neurological signs and symptoms, namely some signs of a concussion. As such, a ban on the use of ammonia inhalers for any use during NFL competition was recommended by the league's Head, Neck, and Spine Committee.

Initial news of the NFL's decision was broken by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who said he's been a user of such products before "every drive."

"I've been distraught all day," Kittle joked while crashing linebacker Fred Warner's interview with NFL Network. "I considered retirement. We've got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out, somebody come up with a good idea ... I miss those already."

Ammonia and smelling salts have long been used as a stimulant by NFL players as well as other athletes, though the risks that come with their use have been noted. Many boxing competitions, for instance, have banned smelling salts under the pretense that their use can mask serious injury.