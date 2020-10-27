Sunday night's contest between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks was easily one of the wildest games of the 2020 NFL season. The Cardinals rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Seahawks. It was a thrilling win for Cardinals fans, and a crushing loss for anyone rooting for the Seahawks -- specifically three fans who lost out on the chance to make a lot of money.

Three women who entered Fox Sports' Fox Bet "Super 6" pick 'em challenge -- in which fans pick six winners of the week's games with the margin of victory and can ultimately win a $1 million prize -- had correctly picked their first five games and selected the Seahawks to win the final game of the day. But with the Cardinals coming back late in the fourth and then winning the game in overtime, the women lost out on their chance to split the $1 million prize.

All three women selected the Seahawks to win the game by 1 to 3 points, and were all first-time players.

The Seahawks were leading 34-31 late in the game before Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez tied it on a 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. After missing a game-winning field earlier in overtime, Gonzalez came up big once again with a 48-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining in the overtime period.

Despite not winning a share of the $1 million prize, Fox felt some compassion for the three women and offered them a $10,000 consolation prize for having the impressive week that they did.