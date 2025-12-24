The Week 17 NFL schedule continues with a 10-game slate on Sunday, including the Steelers vs. Browns at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh can clinch the AFC North title with a win over Cleveland, but the Steelers are only 3-point road favorites in the Week 17 NFL odds at DraftKings. They already picked up one win over the Browns earlier this season, and they are riding a three-game winning streak. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Pittsburgh among its Week 17 NFL best bets.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Five Sunday NFL picks to include in Week 17 NFL best bets at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Bengals (-7) vs. Cardinals

Steelers (-3) vs. Browns



Colts (+6.5) vs. Jaguars

Over 45.5 points in Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Over 39.5 points in Titans vs. Saints

Bengals (-7) vs. Cardinals

Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention, so motivation is not going to be an advantage for either side. Cincinnati is playing much better football though, having won two of its last four games, including a 45-21 win over Miami last week. Star quarterback Joe Burrow completed 25 of 32 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, while Cincinnati's defense forced three turnovers. Arizona is on a seven-game losing streak, so the model has the Bengals covering in 55% of simulations.

Steelers (-3) vs. Browns

Pittsburgh has come up with a three-game winning streak at the perfect time, extending its AFC North lead to two games over Baltimore with two weeks remaining. The Steelers can clinch the division title with a win over Cleveland on Sunday after beating the Lions on the road last week. Cleveland has lost four straight games and already lost to Pittsburgh in a 23-9 final in Week 6. The model has the Steelers taking care of business on Sunday, winning by nearly a touchdown in the latest projections.

Colts (+6.5) vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis is on a five-game losing streak after jumping out to an 8-2 start to the campaign, but three of those losses came by four points or less. The Colts were unable to keep pace with the 49ers on Monday night, despite a strong effort from 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. He completed 23 of 35 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in his second start since returning. The model knows the pressure is on Jacksonville in this game, and Indianapolis is covering 54% of the time.

Over 45.5 points in Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's defense has become a major problem in recent weeks, allowing at least 23 points in six of its last seven games. The Buccaneers have scored 20-plus points in six of those games as well, leading to some high-scoring contests. They are facing a Miami team that allowed 45 points to the Bengals last week after giving up 28 points to the Steelers the previous week. With 51 total points projected for this matchup, the model has the Over cashing 60% of the time.

Over 39.5 points in Titans vs. Saints

Tennessee's offense was among the worst in the NFL for most of the season, but it has found its stride in recent weeks. The Titans have scored at least 24 points in three straight games, including a 26-9 win over the Chiefs last week. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward threw two touchdowns in each of those three games, racking up 228 passing yards against the Chiefs. The Saints have also found some success late in the year, scoring 20-plus points in three straight games. The model has these teams combining for 43 points to help the Over cash in 56% of simulations.