There are just two weeks left of the NFL regular season, and games have never been more important in 2023. This is a make-or-break week for many teams as the playoff picture continues to take shape.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns have all secured a playoff spot already, while the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have all secured a spot on the NFC side.

The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders and New York Giants have all been eliminated from the playoffs.

As some teams look to get in the playoffs and others are playing for pride, players are showing up in their game day best.

Here is a look at some of the looks that shined brightest this week:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott showed up in an orange suit and left with a win Saturday night.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is trying to channel his inner Muhammed Ali.

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel wants to make his pick for MVP very clear, wearing a Brock Purdy vest.

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore is in the New Year's spirit.

Kyler Gordon is your friendly, neighborhood cornerback.