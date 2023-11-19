Another week, another roundup of the best looks of the week. It's Week 11 and we have an exciting slate, including a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The 1 p.m. games saw a lot of close matchups, but before these guys took the field to battle it out, they made the stadium their runway and showed off their fashion choices.

Here is a look at some of the best fits of the week:

We are starting off strong with a fur coat look from Browns' David Njoku.

We are going to make an exception here and add in someone who had the best vehicle arriving to the game. Jalen Pitre used his platform to raise awareness for his campaign to help end childhood hunger.

You can always rely on Von Miller rocking a cowboy hat and completely pulling off a chic western look.

King Henry is dressed like a king.

Green Bay is known as one of the coldest NFL locations, but it was still shorts weather for Derwin James Jr. Considering how cold Wisconsin can be, Lambeau Field having a high of 43 degrees and a low of 31 degrees is not too bad.