Another week, another roundup of the best looks of the week. It's Week 11 and we have an exciting slate, including a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The 1 p.m. games saw a lot of close matchups, but before these guys took the field to battle it out, they made the stadium their runway and showed off their fashion choices.
Here is a look at some of the best fits of the week:
We are starting off strong with a fur coat look from Browns' David Njoku.
Here comes @David_Njoku80 🔥— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2023
📺: #PITvsCLE on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2 pic.twitter.com/jWM1jheWK4
We are going to make an exception here and add in someone who had the best vehicle arriving to the game. Jalen Pitre used his platform to raise awareness for his campaign to help end childhood hunger.
.@JalenPitre1 arrived in a meal delivery truck to raise awareness for his Feed 5 More campaign with @KidsMealsInc with a mission to end childhood hunger. ❤️💙 (via @HoustonTexans)pic.twitter.com/ChEmTsLmm9— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2023
You can always rely on Von Miller rocking a cowboy hat and completely pulling off a chic western look.
Clocking in.#NYJvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/J4w9MfsNCh— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 19, 2023
King Henry is dressed like a king.
Purple Royalty 👑— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2023
📺: #TENvsJAX -- 1pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jckqnJvFlu pic.twitter.com/tsH20GcWag
Green Bay is known as one of the coldest NFL locations, but it was still shorts weather for Derwin James Jr. Considering how cold Wisconsin can be, Lambeau Field having a high of 43 degrees and a low of 31 degrees is not too bad.
florida man arrives in shorts pic.twitter.com/k2ltcCjjrh— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 19, 2023