After a low-scoring Week 1, the NFL exploded in Week 2 with high-scoring games. It was a strong weekend for bettors, but will the public beat the top sportsbooks again in Week 3? Check out a recap of Week 2's betting trends and where the books are already taking action for Week 3.

Public eats again

Winning never gets old. Just ask the NFL betting public after they beat the books for the second straight week.

On a Sunday filled with thrilling finishes, the public lapped it up as favorites went 9-4 straight-up and 8-5 against the spread. Overs dominated at 10-3 following the Week 1 Under-fest. The 12 games leading up to Sunday Night Football averaged a whopping 54.7 points.

At Caesars Sportsbook, five of the six biggest bets cashed. Caesars took $220,000 on Eagles -1; $210,000 on Bengals -3.5, $198,000 on Colts +1, a $160,000 money line parlay on the Cowboys and Rams, and $100,000 on the Patriots +2. The loser was a $220,000 wager on Tennessee +5.5.

"The early games delivered strong results for customers, with favorites winning outright in seven of nine matchups," Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told CBS Sports. "Cincinnati and Dallas, two heavily-backed teams, secured comeback victories, driving significant in-play wagering success for bettors."

"The [late afternoon] games were a push for bettors as the Eagles were popular, but the points didn't arrive. Bettors are 2-0 on Sundays this season, continuing their tremendous form."

A low-scoring Week 1 gave way to a very high-scoring Week 2, with the Lions putting up 52 points, the Ravens 41, and the Giants and Cowboys combining for 77.

"In the SGP era of sports betting, 8-1 on Overs for the early games, where most went way Over, is generally not a good outcome for the sportsbook," BetMGM Trading Manager Christian Cipollini told CBS Sports. "A lot of big-name players scored touchdowns, and we had a ton of points, so I'd guess there are some happy bettors out there."

Cipollini said the Colts' 29-28 win, following an unusual leverage penalty on Denver, and the Panthers' late cover at Arizona helped BetMGM but the massive Over day was the story.

John Murray, vice presdient of race and sports at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, said "we thought we had a big win with the Giants after the Malik Nabers touchdown [with 25 seconds left." The Giants let Dallas drive quickly for the game-tying field goal, then fell 40-37 in overtime.

"That would have been huge for us in terms of knocking out parlays and moneyline teasers," Murray said. "We did have a couple highlights. Seattle winning was a great result. But ultimately, having the Cowboys, Rams, Ravens and Cardinals all win outright, combined with so many games going Over, made it a tough day for us to hold."

49ers, Broncos get early cash

The 49ers improved to 2-0 despite multiple key injuries, then drew significant Week 3 action at the Westgate. The SuperBook moved San Francisco from pick-'em to -1 for their NFC West showdown against visiting Arizona, also 2-0. Other books, such as DraftKings and FanDuel, currently have San Francisco at -1.5. Mac Jones is expected to make his second straight start, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday "there's a chance" Brock Purdy will return from his foot injury.

Denver also took early money despite Sunday's late-game meltdown, which included Will Lutz's missed 42-yard field goal and a leverage penalty on linebacker Dondrea Tillman. Following that 15-yard penalty, Spencer Shrader nailed a 45-yard field goal on an untimed down for the 29-28 win. Denver was +3 on the lookahead line for its visit to the Chargers, but is now getting 2.5 across the board.

"I have no idea how the Broncos managed to lose Sunday, but they'll be out in L.A. next weekend off a stunning loss and catching the Chargers off a short week," Murray told CBS Sports. "I'd expect a lot of Broncos fans to be there for that one. Denver +3 was popular on our lookahead numbers."

Injured QBs move lines

Justin Fields sustained a concussion in the Jets' 30-10 home loss to Buffalo. Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Cincinnati's 31-27 comeback win over Jacksonville.

Those injuries caused line moves ahead of Week 3. The Jets were +5 on the lookahead for their visit to Tampa Bay but now are getting 6.5 or 7. Tyrod Taylor will start if Fields can't play.

The Bengals were getting 1.5 points on the lookhead for their visit to Minnesota. With Jake Browning expected to start, Cincinnati was getting anywhere from 4.5 to 5.5. But that number subsequently dipped to 2.5 Monday afternoon with the news that Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy would miss the game due to an ankle sprain, forcing Carson Wentz into action.

Survivor sweat

Arizona, not Baltimore, was the most popular Week 2 play in Circa Survivor (prize pool: $18,718,000). That's because Circa Survivor plays a 20-week season that includes a four-game Thanksgiving and Black Friday "week" and a three-game Christmas Day "week." A total of 5,169 players selected Arizona (28.5%), compared to 4,420 (24.4%) on the Ravens. Many players were saving Baltimore for its Thanksgiving night game against visiting Cincinnati.

But that plan almost turned into a disaster. Carolina cut a 27-3 deficit to 27-22 and recovered the onside kick. It took a fourth-down sack by Calais Campbell to preserve the Cardinals' win.

Dallas, the third-most popular choice with 3,506 sections (19.3%), came close to supplying the Survivor carnage we witnessed last year in the first three weeks. But the Cowboys overcame two separate 3-point deficits in the final 52 seconds of regulation, then beat the Giants 40-37 in overtime.

As a result, more than 17,000 players remain alive entering Week 3.