We are so close to the NFL season kicking off, with 16 Week 1 games on tap. NFL Week 1 odds have been up for months at the top sportsbooks, so how have bettors been wagering on this opening slate so far?

Here's a look at how bettors are approaching notable Week 1 spreads, with all splits coming from BetMGM.

Cowboys at Eagles

The first game of the NFL season is also one of the most lopsided Week 1 spread wagers. At BetMGM, the Eagles' side of the spread (currently -8) has captured 77% of the bets and 88% of the handle -- with the latter being the second-highest percentage for any team in Week 1. The SportsLine Projection Model's strongest play for this contest, though, is Over 47.5 points, which covers in 68% of simulations.

Titans at Broncos

Only one NFL team has attracted at least 80% of the bets or 90% of the money -- and the Broncos have both. Denver is an 8-point home favorite at BetMGM against the Titans ahead of Cam Ward's first NFL start. The Broncos have racked up 84% of the bets and 95% of the handle, making them the most lopsided Week 1 wager as of now. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Broncos covering a 7.5-point spread in 56% of simulations.

Lions at Packers

There is one Week 1 game where the favorite has flipped at BetMGM. The Packers are currently 2.5-point favorites at Lambeau Field after opening as a 1.5-point home underdog. Even with the line moving in the other direction, the majority of bettors are still backing Detroit, as the Lions have snagged 74% of the tickets and 81% of the handle. Green Bay is covering -2.5 in 57% of the model's simulations.

Cardinals at Saints

Besides the Eagles, Broncos and Lions, only one other team has captured at least 80% of the money wagered on its Week 1 spread. The Cardinals have been bet up from -4.5 to -6.5 on the road against the Saints, and Arizona has corralled 77% of the tickets and 87% of the handle. But it's the Saints that cover the +6.5 line in 58% of the projection model's simulations.

Ravens at Bills

One of the tightest Week 1 spreads has also seen the most split betting action at BetMGM. The Bills shifted from -1.5 to -1 over the Ravens, with that contest and Colts -1 over the Dolphins serving as the two shortest spreads for this slate. Buffalo is eking out 51% of the bets and 52% of the handle on this spread. Buffalo covers the 1.5-point spread in 52% of the projection model's simulations.