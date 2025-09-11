After a thrilling Week 1 of the NFL season, bettors are now focusing on Week 2 by placing wagers at the top sportsbooks. Have Week 1's results impacted which sides they're backing in Week 2?

Here's a look at how bettors are approaching notable Week 2 spreads, with all the bet percentages coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles at Chiefs

The biggest game of Week 2 is a Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs. Kansas City is a 1.5-point home underdog and will be trying to avoid an 0-2 start after losing to the Chargers last Friday in Brazil. Not only are the Eagles getting the majority of the spread action at -1.5 (74% of the bets, 69% of the money), but Philly (-125) is also bringing in the majority of the money-line action as well with 73% of the bets and 61% of the money.

Giants at Cowboys

Even though the Cowboys came up short against the Eagles in Week 1, they are the most lopsided spread wager at DraftKings for Week 2. Dallas is the only team to attract at least 80% of both the tickets (83%) and money (89%) to cover any respective Week 2 spread. The Cowboys are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Giants, and SportsLine's Inside the Lines team has Dallas covering -4.5 in 57% of simulations.

Jaguars at Bengals

We go from the game with the most lopsided spread action by handle to the tightest. The Bengals are laying 3.5 points at home over the Jaguars, and Cincinnati has drawn 51% of the money among all spread wagers for this contest, as well as 66% of the bets. Bettors are more confident taking the money line with the Bengals rather than the -3.5, as Cincinnati (-170) has brought in 84% of the tickets and 84% of the money for that market.

Falcons at Vikings

Only one underdog has received at least 60% of the tickets and money to cover a Week 2 spread: the Falcons. Atlanta is getting 3.5 points on the road against the Vikings, and the Falcons have corralled 65% of the tickets and 77% of the money among all spread bets for this Sunday night showdown. The Inside the Lines team, however, says the Vikings are the play here, covering -3.5 in 64% of simulations.

Buccaneers at Texans

It's a Monday night doubleheader this week, with Buccaneers at Texans at 7 p.m. ET and Chargers at Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. In the first game that night, DraftKings is seeing a massive discrepancy in percentages for each category. The Buccaneers (+2.5) have gotten 70% of the tickets, however it's the Texans (-2.5) that have reeled in 72% of the money. That may signal that bigger bets have been coming in on Houston at DraftKings.