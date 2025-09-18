There are 10 NFL teams that are 2-0 heading into Week 3, including four of them squaring off in a pair of Sunday matchups. Which sides in these battles of 2-0 teams have been drawing the most betting action?

Here's a look at how bettors are approaching notable Week 3 spreads, with all the bet percentages coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams at Eagles

The Eagles have knocked off the Cowboys and Chiefs to begin this campaign, while the Rams have beaten the Texans and Titans. Philadelphia also squeaked by Los Angeles in last season's NFC Divisional Round, as that 6-point win was the only time the Eagles didn't beat their opponent by double digits during their Super Bowl run. But even though the Eagles are bringing in 58% of the bets for their -3.5 spread, it's actually the Rams that have attracted more money to cover at 72%.

Cardinals at 49ers

The other battle between 2-0 teams is also an NFC West showdown. Brock Purdy has returned to practice after missing last week with a toe injury, and there's a chance he comes back for this clash. The 49ers are currently 2.5-point home favorites and have snagged 56% of the tickets and 72% of the handle among all spread bets in this matchup. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model agrees with the public betting action, as it has San Francisco covering -2.5 in 55% of simulations.

Broncos at Chargers

The most lopsided Week 3 spread wager involves a 2-0 team. The Chargers are laying 2.5 points at home against the Broncos, and the vast majority of bettors think that line is too low. Los Angeles has captured a whopping 89% of the money, the highest percentage for any team to cover a Week 3 spread. The Chargers have also received 79% of the tickets, which is the second-most lopsided percentage for that category among all teams.

Packers at Browns

How about a 2-0 team where the majority of the money is actually coming in on the other team to cover the spread? Even though the Packers have collected 71% of the bets to cover as 8.5-point favorites, the winless Browns have corralled 78% of the spread money for this contest. This is the only Week 3 game where one team is getting at least 70% of the bets on the spread, while the other has seen at least 70% of the money. The Inside the Lines team's model is siding with the Packers here, as they cover in 63% of simulations.

Cowboys at Bears

The Cowboys were the most lopsided spread bet at DraftKings by both tickets and money in Week 2's column, but they failed to cover the 4.5-point spread against the Giants. Dallas is once again one of the more popular Week 3 spread bets, as the Cowboys actually lead the way with 83% of the bets to cover as 1.5-point favorites over the Bears. The Cowboys have reeled in 77% of the money as well.