Some weeks, the NFL games are great, with lots of close scores and exciting finishes that come down to the wire. We've seen a few of those this year already. But in other weeks, the games are not so great, with lots of blowouts and thus some extremely boring outcomes that are known well in advance of the game's conclusion.

Week 8 of the 2025 season was one of those latter weeks. In fact, it was one of the most extreme versions of that latter type of week that we've seen in quite some time. Take a look at the scoring margins in the games that have been played so far:

Chargers 37, Vikings 10 (27 points)

Dolphins 34, Falcons 10 (24 points)

Jets 39, Bengals 38 (1 point)

Patriots 32, Browns 13 (19 points)

Eagles 38, Giants 20 (18 points)

Bills 40, Panthers 9 (31 points)

Ravens 30, Bears 16 (14 points)

Texans 26, 49ers 15 (11 points)

Buccaneers 23, Saints 3 (20 points)

Broncos 44, Cowboys 24 (20 points)

Colts 38, Titans 14 (24 points)

Packers 35, Steelers 25 (10 points)

Heading into the Commanders-Chiefs game on "Monday Night Football," 11 of the 12 games have been decided by double-digit scoring margins. The average margin of victory of 18.25 points per game is the eighth-largest for any week in the history of the NFL, according to the CBS Sports research department.

And not only were most of these games decided by double digits, many of them were significant blowouts. The eight games that have been decided by 18 or more points represent the most in a single week in 11 years. The last time we saw that many or more was, coincidentally, Week 8 of the 2014 season.

The only game that wasn't a multi-score contest was the Jets-Bengals game, which saw the winless Jets come back from being down by 15 points to beat the Bengals by a point, but again, that was the only game of the day that was even remotely close, and even it was a blowout for much of Sunday afternoon.

And here's the other thing: the week of blowouts might not even be over. The Chiefs are favored to win by double digits against Washington. The Commanders are starting backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, while the Kansas City offense has been rolling and last week welcomed Rashee Rice back into the fold. If the Chiefs take care of business, each of the numbers above could go up even further.