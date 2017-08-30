NFL cancels Texans-Cowboys preseason game after moving it to Dallas

The Week 4 preseason game between the Cowboys and Texans has been cancelled. The reason: To allow the Texans to return home to their families in Houston where flooding and devastation ravaged the city in recent days as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

"The Houston Texans have made the decision to travel back to Houston after local authorities have now found a safe route for the team to drive home today," the team said in a statement. ... "At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered. The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

"Robert, Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from ticket sales from Thursday's preseason game in Arlington to recovery and relief efforts. Fans that have purchased tickets to Thursday's game will have the option to donate the money to relief efforts or request a refund through Ticketmaster. Further details regarding refunds will be announced later today.

"The Houston Texans sincerely appreciate the support shown by the Dallas Cowboys and our NFL family during this difficult time."

I see some disappointed in not seeing 4th preseason gm.

Players/staff are humans. Want to be w/ family/check-fix stuff.

Then prep for Wk 1 — Stephanie Stradley (@StephStradley) August 30, 2017

On Monday, the game had been moved from Houston to Arlington.

The Texans were originally set to host the Cowboys in the preseason finale on Thursday, but with Hurricane Harvey's effects still being felt in the Houston area long after making landfall over the weekend, the Texans didn't return home following Saturday night's Week 3 preseason game in New Orleans. Instead the team flew directly to Dallas, where they practiced this week.

Several Texans players who didn't make the trip to New Orleans last weekend have been stuck in Houston. Those players included DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Braxton Miller, D'Onta Foreman and Akeem Hunt.

"We've stayed in touch with everybody two or three times a day to reach them," coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday, via the Chronicle. "Sometimes, the issue is the cell service, not being able to reach them on their phone. We're doing the best we can. I don't want to mention specific names. Some guys are in areas that have been hit harder than other areas. Some guys, we were able to move to the Holiday Inn across from the stadium. Some other guys are in tough areas, relative to the flood. We're doing the best we can to stay in touch and do what we can to help them."

In addition to the McNairs matching the donations that would have come from ticket sales, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has also helped raise more than $5 million in hurricane relief. And the Texans, Titans, Patriots, Jets and the NFL Foundation are each donating $1 million.

If you want to contribute to relief efforts yourself, click here to donate to the Houston Flood Relief Fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross.