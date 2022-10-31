It's Oct. 31, which means Halloween is here. It's the excuse we all need to dress up as our favorite character, as something funny or as something spooky.

It's fun to get in on the fun, and even some of the most famous athletes decide to take on a new identity with their Halloween costumes.

Some NFL players are known for getting in on the fun each year, like Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett, who tends to take the theme of players he has sacked and give it a scary twist. Others like to use the opportunity to dress up as teammates, which always makes for a great costume.

Here is a look at some of the best costumes around the NFL this year:

Garrett's house has skeletons of quarterbacks from around the league, including his former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Garrett and some teammates went trick-or-treating at a local hospital.

Here is Garrett's costume from last year, also themed around quarterbacks he has sacked:

Bengals QB Joe Burrow went with a "BOO" shirt ahead of his "Monday Night Football" game.

Eagles C Jason Kelce dressed up as Batman ...

... and Eagles OT Lane Johnson dressed up as Jason Kelce.

"May the power protect you." - Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Rob Gronkowksi and his girlfriend -- model, host and actress Camille Kostek -- sported Ken and Barbie costumes.

While Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke and TE Logan Thomas were characters from Austin Powers.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had something to say about the referees, and he did it with a costume.

Festive, but creepy.

And while this is an old one, one of the most iconic NFL Halloween videos had to be included.