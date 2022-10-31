It's Oct. 31, which means Halloween is here. It's the excuse we all need to dress up as our favorite character, as something funny or as something spooky.
It's fun to get in on the fun, and even some of the most famous athletes decide to take on a new identity with their Halloween costumes.
Some NFL players are known for getting in on the fun each year, like Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett, who tends to take the theme of players he has sacked and give it a scary twist. Others like to use the opportunity to dress up as teammates, which always makes for a great costume.
Here is a look at some of the best costumes around the NFL this year:
Garrett's house has skeletons of quarterbacks from around the league, including his former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
Myles Garrett went all out with his Stranger Things themed front yard, including a Baker Mayfield skeleton tied to a tree 💀😂 @Flash_Garrett— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 31, 2022
📷: Danny Murtaugh/IG pic.twitter.com/WazaAT9SqZ
Garrett and some teammates went trick-or-treating at a local hospital.
Myles Garrett and @Browns teammates Kellen Mond, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Perrion Winfrey brought trick-or-treating to a local children's hospital in Cleveland over the weekend.— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022
Spreading the Halloween fun in the community 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HrTOOAxtwo
Here is Garrett's costume from last year, also themed around quarterbacks he has sacked:
Myles Garrett pulled up with all the QBs he’s sacked as his Halloween costume last year 👻— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 31, 2022
(via @Browns) pic.twitter.com/AbpPYoTISO
Bengals QB Joe Burrow went with a "BOO" shirt ahead of his "Monday Night Football" game.
Joe BOOrrow. 👻@JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022
Eagles C Jason Kelce dressed up as Batman ...
Last minute Halloween costume inspo 🦇 pic.twitter.com/PzmfzemfVw— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
Jason Kelce is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/kOT8ZU2yQr— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 30, 2022
... and Eagles OT Lane Johnson dressed up as Jason Kelce.
"May the power protect you." - Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Donovan Power Ranger Jones 🔥@dpeoplesjones | #Browns— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022
Rob Gronkowksi and his girlfriend -- model, host and actress Camille Kostek -- sported Ken and Barbie costumes.
While Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke and TE Logan Thomas were characters from Austin Powers.
Washington QB Taylor Heinicke and TE Logan Thomas were Austin Powers and Fat Bastard at Thomas's Halloween Party. (via @mrsthomas_82)https://t.co/NGa8N3jYvM pic.twitter.com/K4NDyUkBaT— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 26, 2022
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had something to say about the referees, and he did it with a costume.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the epic troll Halloween costume. A blind ref.— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 30, 2022
Hope @nfl has a sense of humor pic.twitter.com/WkZyjmDj1J
Festive, but creepy.
Good luck sleeping tonight after seeing @gnewsii's Halloween costume!— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022
And while this is an old one, one of the most iconic NFL Halloween videos had to be included.
Every Halloween, it's only right to bring back the time @RandyMoss got Belichick to come to the team Halloween party. 😂🎃— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022
"It's a great holiday. Candy and costumes, how can you beat that?" (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/hm9LvXDEDL