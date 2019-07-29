NFL celebrating 100th season with era-specific team sideline caps, from wool to trucker style

New Era unveiled next season's sideline caps this week

The NFL and New Era have unveiled the collection of sideline hats that players and coaches will be sporting during this upcoming season, which will be the NFL's 100th. Fans got their first look at those caps on Monday, and there's quite a bit of variety with the collection. 

To celebrate the historic year, New Era designed several styles of retro caps to honor the decades each NFL franchise was established. For teams established around the 1920s, they'll have these two-tone wool style caps with striped panels on the sidelines during home games:

Teams founded from the 1930s to 1950s will have a circular emblem with team wordmarks on a two-tone wool cap.

Teams established in the early 1960s will have a rope hat featuring the team name in script across the front. 

Clubs from the late 1960s and 1970s will get trucker-style caps with mesh backing.

Finally, teams from the 1990s and early 2000s will have dual-colored caps featuring alternating colors in the wordmark.

The collection is a pretty cool way to pay tribute to the era that teams got their start and will bring a wide array of looks to NFL sidelines throughout the year. It feels like it's become relatively common for all teams to share one similar design when it comes to things like this, so seeing some variety and personality injected into the sideline caps is pretty cool.

There are a number of additional caps in the collection, some featuring alternative retro logos and some bringing more traditional, modern looks. Most of the road caps are pretty standard. You can check out the full collection over on New Era's website.

