The 2026 NFL Playoffs move into the championship round with the Denver Broncos hosting the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game while the Seattle Seahawks welcome the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Here's a look at how the weather could make an impact on each game, and how bettors could apply that information to their wagers.

Patriots vs. Broncos (3 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The elevation will be a factor in this game, as the Patriots will have to adjust to the altitude while the Broncos will be acclimated. However, Denver is also starting a backup quarterback who hasn't thrown a single pass this season in Jarrett Stidham. That's hard to overcome no matter what type of homefield advantage you have. Otherwise, the temperature is expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s at kickoff with minimal wind. There's no precipitation in the area on Sunday, though Denver is expected to get some snow on Friday. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the home side, as the Broncos cover the 5.5-point spread in 58% of simulations. The Under on 42.5 hits in 57% of simulations.

Rams vs. Seahawks (6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Los Angeles has had to deal with the elements in Charlotte and Chicago over the first two rounds of the playoffs, but the Rams catch a bit of a break here. It's expected to be in the 40s in Seattle at kickoff with no rain in the forecast. That should allow L.A.'s offense to operate more effectively, but the SportsLine Projection Model still backs the Under on 46.5, which hits in 55% of simulations. Seattle covers the 2.5-point spread in 58% of simulations, good for an "A" grade.