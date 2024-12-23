Beyoncé is no stranger to NFL halftime shows and once again she will be gracing the stage in the middle of all the action. Her last two halftime performances were during the Super Bowl, but this time she will be performing on Christmas Day.

Queen B's set will be streaming live on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 25 during the second holiday game between the host Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The games will also air on broadcast TV on CBS in the competing teams' cities and be available on NFL+ on mobile devices.

Check out the teaser for her spot:

The 99-time Grammy nominated artist, who is from Houston, will perform songs from her album Cowboy Carter for the first time live on Wednesday. Beyonce and her team are keeping the details of the day a secret, but we do know that some artists from her latest album are expected to make an appearance.

Cowboy Carter broke records when it dropped, including the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 and the biggest debut ever for a country album by a Black woman on Spotify. It's her first country album, going back to her roots, while celebrating many of the country artists before her, specifically black women in country.

The album challenged the meaning of what constitutes a genre and melded voices from around the industry. She collaborated with Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones and Linda Martell.

Shaboozey recently performed on an NFL stage during a holiday, playing during the Detroit Lions game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Miley Cyrus performed during the Super Bowl LV pregame ceremony and Post Malone sang America the Beautiful ahead of Super Bowl LVII. With all three already in the NFL performing circle, they are top contenders as the special guest for Christmas Day.

We already know Beyoncé will perform songs from Cowboy Carter, and with Texas as the backdrop, "Texas Hold Em" feels like a strong contender. The song made the singer the first black woman top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. One of her teasers included part of "Ameriican Requiem" and it would make a great option for the first song of the performance, as it is the first song on the album.

"Levii's Jeans" features Post Malone, so if she brings him out, they will most likely be performing that track. Shaboozey is featured on "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckiin'" and Cyrus is featured on "II Most Wanted." Other collaborations include "Blackbiird" featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts and Willie Jones on "Just for Fun."

If Beyoncé veers from her latest album, there is no shortage of songs she can choose from her lengthy career. When she performed at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013, she led with "Run the World (Girls)" and included hits like "Crazy in Love," and at Super Bowl 50 in 2016 she performed "Formation."

Where to watch Beyoncé's halftime show:

Date: Dec. 25, 2025 | Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix| TV Channel: CBS local

Follow along: CBS Sports App