The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans played last Saturday to help kick off Week 16. Both AFC contenders will be back on the field for a Wednesday afternoon Christmas Day special in Week 17, this time matched up directly against each other.

Baltimore is fresh off a decisive win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, while Houston is looking to rebound from a hard-fought defeat to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, losing second-year wide receiver Tank Dell to a severe knee injury in the process.

Their battle will come in the thick of the AFC playoff race, with the Texans atop the South at 9-6 and the Ravens vying for the North lead after tying the Steelers at 10-5 on the season. And it promises to be must-see TV, with Ravens star Lamar Jackson among this year's MVP favorites and C.J. Stroud eyeing his second division crown in two NFL seasons.

Here's how and where to tune in:

Texans vs. Ravens where to watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Stream: Netflix

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -3.5, O/U 47.5 (SportsLine consensus)