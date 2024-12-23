After opening presents, NFL fans will be treated to a doubleheader of action on Christmas Day. The first game will pit the 14-1 Chiefs against the 10-5 Steelers in a matchup between two playoff-bound teams.

Winners of five straight games, the Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 win over the Texans that saw Patrick Mahomes run and throw for touchdowns. The Steelers are looking to snap their two-game losing streak that includes this past Sunday's decisive loss in Baltimore.

The Chiefs continue to receive inspired play by Mahomes, who currently leads the NFL in both completions and pass attempts. He's been complemented by a defense that is fourth in the NFL in fewest points allowed. The Steelers also possess a top-10 scoring defense as well as a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Russell Wilson, who has thrown 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with our prediction.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh) Live stream: Netflix

Netflix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -2.5, OU 43.5 (via BetMGM)

Prediction

The Chiefs have the defense and the depth on offense to hand the Steelers a third straight loss. But we're going with the Steelers in what should be a fun and competitive game. The possible return of No. 1 wideout George Pickens is one reason why we're going with Pittsburgh. If Pickens plays, he should help the Steelers' offense take advantage of a Chiefs defense that is 20th in the NFL in third down efficiency.

Defensively, the Steelers should also be closer to full strength with the possible returns of starters DeShon Elliott, Donte Jackson and Larry Ogunjobi. Expect the Steelers' defense to apply constant pressure on Mahomes, who is still dealing with an ankle issue.

Score: Steelers 27, Chiefs 24