1 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating this season, but that's only where it starts. He has converted on 11 of 14 career game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter/OT, and his career passer rating in the fourth quarter/OT of a one-score game is 125.4. Both are the best career numbers of any current starting QB. He's backed up the numbers with big plays late in victories over the Bills and Ravens this season.

2 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott is among the bigger surprises here, as he hasn't earned a positive reputation in big games yet. He ranks top seven across the board in career rankings here, including a career passer rating above 100 in late, close situations. (+1)

3 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes' conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter/OT is second-best in the regular season and the best in the postseason. He's on another level. Even though his heroics won the Chiefs the game in Week 9, he's not higher in the rankings because he has a 73 passer rating in late, close situations this year resulting from costly picks late in losses to the Colts and Bills. (-1)

4 Zach Wilson New York Jets QB

Zach Wilson ranking fourth here is frankly shocking after seeing him throw three awful interceptions against the Patriots in Week 8. None were in the fourth quarter of a one-score game, though, and he has an extremely small sample size, both this season and for his career. He has a passer rating over 100 in his career in late, close situations, including a game-tying and go-ahead touchdown pass against the Titans last season. (+8)

5 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen ranks seventh in conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives in his career (43%) and has helped his cause with clutch drives against the Ravens and Chiefs this year. He fell short Sunday against the Jets, but his elbow injury is the bigger concern. (-1)

6 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

He lived up to the nickname "Joe Cool" with huge comebacks capped by game-winning drives in both wins against the Chiefs and "Mr. Clutch" Patrick Mahomes last season. Joe Burrow ranks near or in the top 10 across the board. He padded his numbers recently with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase vs. the Saints in Week 6. (-1)

7 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

Am I taking Cousins over Tom Brady late in a game last year, or any year prior? Not a chance. But these rankings consider who you would take right now based on their career and 2022 season. Kirk Cousins doesn't exactly have a clutch pedigree thanks to his reputation in prime-time games, but he is ahead of Brady here due to polar opposite starts in 2022. The Vikings are 6-0 in one-score games, and Cousins has converted on six of seven drives with a chance to tie or take the lead late. He also has the second-best passer rating in the fourth-quarter/OT of one-score games in 2022 (105.0).

8 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers doesn't get the clutch credit quite like Brady because of his one ring, but his career conversion rates in the regular season (41%) and playoffs (56%) are actually both identical to Brady's. Look no further than late playoff drives against the Cardinals and Cowboys to see why. Like Brady, his slow start in 2022 has cost him in these rankings. (-2)

9 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

TB12 is arguably the clutchest QB of all-time, besides maybe Joe Montana. He ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers in playoff conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances (56%). These rankings don't take Super Bowl rings into account and seek to answer the question of who is the clutchest right now, and Brady's 2022 isn't doing him any favors. Things may be looking up, though, after Sunday's dramatics against the Rams. (-1)

10 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert moved up five spots this week after two clutch drives against the Falcons, and he has helped lead the Chargers to a 4-1 mark in one-score games this year, with the only blemish being a close loss to the Chiefs where he threw a pick-six. His career conversion rate (47%) late in games is fifth in the NFL, and he made a ton of big throws late in games last season. (+5)

11 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos QB

Russell Wilson has among the most game-winning drives in the league since entering the NFL in 2012, but ranks middle-of-the-pack in conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives and has a fair amount of missed chances in all of the Broncos close games this season. A late interception into the end zone in a loss to the Colts is among his shortcomings. Things could be turning around, though, as Wilson's 47-yard deep ball to K.J. Hamler in Week 8 set up the Broncos game-winning touchdown late. (-2)

12 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB

Derek Carr's career is full of thrilling late-game comebacks. His career conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives (41%) is actually identical to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. He has fallen flat this year, though, leading the Raiders to game-tying/go-ahead drives on just 1 of 11 chances in the fourth quarter or OT. The Raiders have already tied an NFL-record with three losses when up 17 or more points. (-2)

13 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson has the fourth-best conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in his career (49%). Last year's comeback against the Colts is a reminder that he can absolutely beat you with his arm late in games. He just hasn't gotten it going this year yet, throwing critical interceptions late in losses to the Bills and Giants.

14 Marcus Mariota Atlanta Falcons QB

Marcus Mariota's career conversion rate (41%) on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances ranks 11th among current starters, just behind Tom Brady. Once upon a time he led a miraculous playoff comeback win in Kansas City. He's also converted on 6 of 11 clutch drives this year, despite falling short Sunday against the Chargers. (-3)

15 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Similar to Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford is always on the top of the game-winning drives lists, yet his career conversion rates are near league average. We saw what he could do last postseason, though, which has him in striking distance of the top 10 here. (-1).

16 Andy Dalton New Orleans Saints QB

Andy Dalton's career numbers are below average, but he ranks middle of the pack here after successfully converting on 3 of 5 game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in the fourth-quarter/OT this year.

17 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

Daniel Jones is the reason you can't use game-winning drives alone to determine a player's clutchness. He had the most game-winning drives (five) through seven games of a season in NFL history, but has a passer rating is 59.1 in the fourth quarter of one-score games this year. He hasn't made challenging throws in the clutch this season. His 10 completions on five game-winning drives have traveled a grand total of 25 air yards.

18 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB

Jimmy Garoppolo's career passer rating in late, close games ranks third behind Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes. The numbers look nice, but he hasn't marched his team down the field when it matters most, like falling short in the postseason when the 49ers blew double-digit fourth-quarter leads to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and Rams in the 2021 NFC Championship game. (+2)

19 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB

Ryan Tannehill's career ranks are near league average, but he's 0-5 in the playoffs with a chance to tie or take the lead late, including last year's playoff loss to the Bengals. (-1)

20 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

Geno Smith's career revival hasn't translated into many clutch opportunities this year, but if he keeps performing like he did late in a Week 8 win vs. the Giants, he'll be moving up the rankings. (+2)

21 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts moved five spots after his late touchdown to Dallas Goedert put the game away on "Thursday Night Football" vs. the Texans. He only has one game-tying/go-ahead drive opportunity late in games this season, so expect him to move up the ranks with more chances. He's proven steady in late, close action against the Cardinals, Cowboys and Texans this year. (+5)

22 Carson Wentz Washington Commanders QB

Carson Wentz's season has been similar to his career. He's made some positive plays but also his fair share of negative ones, like a last-second interception into the end zone against the Titans. (+1)

23 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff's career ranks are near the bottom of the league, and he's 0-5 with a chance to tie or take the lead late for the Lions this year. (+2)

24 Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB

25 Mac Jones New England Patriots QB

Mac Jones' career numbers are league average, but he's fallen short in his only two chances to tie or take the lead late this season. He threw an ill-advised pick into the end zone against the Ravens in Week 3 off his back foot, one reason he finds himself in the bottom 10. (-1)

26 Jacoby Brissett Cleveland Browns QB

Jacoby Brissett may have had a game-winning drive vs. the Ravens in Week 6 had Amari Cooper not got called for offensive pass interference on a late touchdown. Still, Brissett's numbers fall short across the board here. (+2)

27 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Kyler Murray ranks near the bottom in most of the criteria, and our last memory of him in clutch time is his slide and spike gaffe against the unbeaten Eagles.

28 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

Davis Mills has converted on just 1 of 17 game-tying/go-ahead chances late for the Texans in his career. His passer rating late in games is above 80, which is the only reason he's not in last place here. Trevor Lawrence's is 56.7, easily last in that category. (+1)

29 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB