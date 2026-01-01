Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL coach and GM rumors: What we're hearing ahead of expected changes after Week 18

A rolling live blog covering rumors, news and analysis of coaching and front-office decisions

By
1 min read

With the 2025 NFL regular season just days from being completely wrapped up on Sunday, that also means the time is running out for certain NFL general managers and head coaches.

"Black Monday" -- the Monday after the regular season is completed -- is known as such because firings typically occur all around the league once 18 of the league's 32 teams' seasons come to a close. It can be pretty clear at times to project who is headed for the chopping block while other decisions can surprise. The new York Giants' head-coaching job and Tennessee Titans' head-coaching job have already opened up with firings for Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan respectively. The Miami Dolphins have an opening at the general manager spot after firing Chris Grier midseason. 

Here's a look at the latest rumors and reports surrounding who could stay and who could go around the NFL next week. We'll have you up to date with everything you need to know with our live blog below. 

Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

What fresh-faced candidates could become NFL head coaches in 2026?

Who are some coordinators that could rise to the NFL head-coaching ranks for the first time? Our Tyler Sullivan ranked the top 10 coordinators who could be attractive, first-time head coaches this offseason. 

Ranking NFL head coach candidates who aren't retreads: Both Rams coordinators could be hot names this cycle
Tyler Sullivan
Ranking NFL head coach candidates who aren't retreads: Both Rams coordinators could be hot names this cycle
 
Pinned
Link copied

Could Falcons kick either head coach Raheem Morris or GM Terry Fontenot to the curb?

The Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are in the midst of an eighth consecutive season missing the playoffs, which is tied for the second-longest drought in Atlanta history. The Falcons have also lost nine or more games in all eight of those seasons, and Fontenot has been the general manager for the last five years. Owner Arthur Blank's patience could be wearing thin. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Could Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski be on the hot seat?

Cleveland is 7-26 since 2024 after the Browns went 11-6 and reached the postseason in 2023. Head coach Kevin Stefanski's side of the ball, the offense, is currently wasting an A+ effort by his defense this season losing 13 of their 16 games. The Browns' offense ranks 30th in total offense (266.0 total yards per game) and second in total defense (278.6 total yards per game allowed) this season. All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett produced 22.0 sacks, just one away from breaking the league's all-time, single-season record of 22.5. Garrett could break the record in Week 18 at the Bengals. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' rough season in Dallas could be his last

The Cowboys could be one and done with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. He was hired to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's first Dallas staff, and his defense has underwhelmed. Dallas ranks last in both scoring defense (29.8 points per game allowed) and pass defense (253.6 passing yards per game allowed). When Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones faulted himself for hiring Eberflus after Dallas was officially eliminated from postseason contention back in Week 16. 

"Ultimately, you point your finger right back at you on who hired Matt Eberflus," Jones said. "It's easy to say you could have done things differently, but that goes with the territory. Any time you make the ultimate decision, then you've got to look at that and weigh it."  

Jerry Jones owns his role in Cowboys' now-30-year Super Bowl drought after Week 16 elimination
Garrett Podell
Jerry Jones owns his role in Cowboys' now-30-year Super Bowl drought after Week 16 elimination
 
Pinned
Link copied

Could Pete Carroll be coaching his last game as the Raiders head coach at the end of his first season?

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 14 games this season, tied for the most in a season in team history in 74-year-old Pete Carroll's first year as head coach. The team's 10-game losing streak is currently the longest active losing streak in the NFL. Las Vegas' offense in Year 1 under Carroll is the worst in the NFL in terms of points per game (14.2) and total yards per game (247.8). Carroll's hand-picked former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith leads the NFL in interceptions with 17, the most in a season by a Raiders quarterback since Kerry Collins' 20 in 2004. 
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    BREAKING NEWS: Packers Claim CB Trevon Diggs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Buy or Sell: McDaniel, Morris Saved Their Jobs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Buy or Sell: Pete Carroll's Last Game As Raiders HC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Buy or Sell: Mike Tomlin Can Walk Away On His Own

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Buy or Sell: Jobs at Stake For Harbaugh, Tomlin

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    JUST IN: Cowboys Waive CB Trevon Diggs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Kyle Long Shares His Super Bowl Champion

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Falcons Winning By Eliminating A Winner-Takes-All Scenario For The NFC South

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Matthew Stafford's MVP Odds Take A Big Hit After His MNF Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Level Of Confidence In The Rams Heading Into The Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Falcons And Rams Sound Off After MNF Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Bears, Eagles Fighting For No. 2 Seed In NFC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Falcons Win Opens Door For Potential 3-Way Tie Atop NFC South

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Week 17 Highlights: Rams at Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    How Does Matthew Stafford's Stinker On 'MNF' Impact MVP Race?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Stafford Throws 3 INT In Loss To Falcons On MNF

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    MUST SEE: Falcons Stave Off Rams Comeback To Win On MNF

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Pressure On Todd Bowles And The Bucs To Win NFC South Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    How much pressure is on Myles Garrett to break NFL sack record?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Injury scare for Spurs, Wembanyama against Knicks | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Duke Takes Sun Bowl With Star QB Darian Mensah

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    BEHOLD THE CEREAL CELLY: Arizona State's Jalen Moss jumps into bowl of Frosted Flakes after TD reception

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    Brown goes downtown: Duke strikes quickly against Arizona State with 69-yard TD pass in Sun Bowl

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Duke gets tricky in Sun Bowl: Blue Devils use misdirection for TD against Arizona State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    NCAAM Highlights: Georgia Tech at No. 6 Duke (12/31)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 1 Uconn at Providence (12/31)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 4 UCLA at Penn State (12/31)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 10 Iowa State at Houston (12/31)

See All NFL Videos