With the 2025 NFL regular season just days from being completely wrapped up on Sunday, that also means the time is running out for certain NFL general managers and head coaches.

"Black Monday" -- the Monday after the regular season is completed -- is known as such because firings typically occur all around the league once 18 of the league's 32 teams' seasons come to a close. It can be pretty clear at times to project who is headed for the chopping block while other decisions can surprise. The new York Giants' head-coaching job and Tennessee Titans' head-coaching job have already opened up with firings for Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan respectively. The Miami Dolphins have an opening at the general manager spot after firing Chris Grier midseason.

Here's a look at the latest rumors and reports surrounding who could stay and who could go around the NFL next week. We'll have you up to date with everything you need to know with our live blog below.